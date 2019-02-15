Durban - The South African Government has condemned the recent attack in Kashmir, India that claimed the life of 40 people.

Around 40 security personnel were killed and many others injured.

The incident has been described as one of the deadliest attacks on Indian forces in years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, extended the country’s deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the Republic of India following the unjustifiable and cowardly attack.

He conveyed that the thoughts of South Africans are with the people and the Government of India during this trying time.

Ramaphosa said acts of terrorism have no place in society and constitute a threat to development, peace and security.

The South African Government wishes to reiterate its solidarity with the Government of India in confronting the scourge of terrorism and will continue to support regional and international efforts to address terrorism in all its forms.

