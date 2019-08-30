Caption: Priyanka Chopra will play a superhero in new production. Picture: Pinterest

Priyanka Chopra continues to make headlines. While the actress will soon be seen with Farhan Akthar and Zaira Wassim in the awaited Bollywood film The Sky is Pink, Chopra is now set to play the role of a superhero. Chopra has been signed by Alita director Robert Rodriguez for the Netflix production We Can Be Heroes. The remainder of the cast includes the likes of Christian Slater, Akira Akbar and Andrew Diaz.

Top talent for new Sanjay Gupta film:

The brilliant film-maker Sanjay Gupta has announced an exciting cast for his next gangster flick. Titled Mumbai Saga, Gupta has roped in John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Pratiek Babbar. Gupta has made hit movies like Kaabil, Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala.



Host of films on the cards for Kartik:

After the runaway success of Sonu Ke Titu Ka Sweety and Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aryan has become super-hot property in Bollywood with some exciting projects in the pipeline. While he is busy shooting for the remake of "Pati Patni Aur Who" with Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar, he also wrapped up shooting the romance Love Aaj Kal 2 with Sara Ali Khan. Now Aryan has also bagged the lead role in sequel to the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa. He has also been signed for the second installment in the Dostana franchise.



Umesh launches new film:

Umesh Shukla who made 102 Not Out and Oh My God has launched his next movie. Titled as Namune, the comedy will feature Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu together with Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Mrunal Thakur, who featured in recent hit movies Super 30 and Batla House.



