Kartik and Aryan in a scene from Luka Chuppi.

Famed for his wry sense of humour, impactful monologue delivery and adorable screen presence, Kartik Aryan is back on the big screen with this odd entertainer. Here’s a small-scale film that’s sure to bring the house down with situational comedy and sharp writing.

Luka Chuppi narrates the love story of Guddu (Kartik) a television reporter based in Mathura. He falls in love with a feisty woman, Rashmi (Kriti), and proposes marriage to her.

Modern-girl Rashmi suggests they try out a live-in relationship but little does she know their entire traditional family will be joining them in this relationship.

Don’t take this film seriously.

It makes a decent satirical effort on societal norms in showcasing the ups and downs of a pre-marital live-in relationship.

Yes, this topic is still taboo to Bollywood mainstream films.

Although the writing lags at certain portions, making way for music interludes and routine melodrama, the post-intermission portion lifts the mood with riotous situations involving the couple and their families.

There’s sufficient punches flowing throughout the narrative. They work superbly to make a light-hearted setting for the story development.

The lead actors match each other’s comic timing perfectly.

Their witty exchange is the biggest entertainment asset here, apart from the writing.

One cannot overlook the presence of versatile actor Pankaj Tripathi. His seniority and expertise ensures the rest of the cast have a standard to reach with their own performances.

The same can be said about Aparshakti Khurana, who lends terrific support to the leads.

To complement the sparkling screenplay, there is a fast-paced, retro-inspired soundtrack which helps the narrative by adding rhythm to the comedy.

A modern take on classic comedies which creates laughter and warms the heart simultaneously, Luka Chuppi capitalises on the strength of its urban contemporary twist to the dated love story in the most enjoyable fashion.

