Quality sleep vital for mental health

LIFESTYLE - Any change in routine will automatically initiate a period of adjustment. A lockdown such as ours was an emergency measure put in place at a time of crisis with the message that one’s life and those of one’s loved ones were in danger. This not only triggers the necessity for adjustment but can also elicit a trauma response. Is disrupted sleep a common occurrence during a period like a lockdown? Adjustment to our familiar routine, whether good or bad, as well as trauma, will result in anxiety. Anxiety will aggravate sleep, and negatively impact on one’s sleep cycle. Problems with sleep over time can result in chemical changes and deficiencies in the brain, which can result in chronic insomnia.

Unless managed appropriately, this process creates an exhausting and destructive cycle.

In my practice, I have seen disrupted daily routines which have resulted in disturbances, notably the inability to fall asleep, going to bed during the early hours of the morning and then wanting to sleep until late morning, or nap during the day.

Since the nationwide lockdown over two months back many people are spending more time on various screens at home which resulting in less quality sleep time and affecting their health.





Exhaustion and fatigue add to the temptation to stay in bed all day watching Netflix and Showmax, and playing online games.

This has impacted negatively on mental states and resulted in a loss of productive work, increased anxiety and an aggravation of the already poor mental state of many patients receiving psychiatric and psychological treatment.

It is important to note that sleep deprivation has significant psychological and physical consequences, which drastically compromises the functioning and mental health and well-being of an individual.

Why is this a problem?

Many people are not used to not going to work, to having to decide what to do when, to not have to be somewhere at a certain time.

And so, the situation many have found themselves in during this lockdown feels strange and unusual.

On the other side of the spectrum, we have those individuals who use their work responsibilities and obligations outside the home to avoid dealing with problems within their homes.

Distraction and substitution, such as work, friends and even shopping have been removed as an option due to the lockdown. Hence, the lockdown has resulted in individuals having to face their greatest demons head-on - making it almost unbearable in some instances for them to remain on lockdown within their own homes.

Why is getting good sleep essential?

* Sleep has biological, physiological and psychological benefits. It rejuvenates the mind and body and is used as a time of healing for both mind and body.

The different stages within the sleep cycles are indicated by differences in brain waves.

The sleep cycle lasts about 90 minutes and then recycles, moving from light sleep to a deep sleep state each time.

This cycle is not static. It tends to fluctuate through the night, with not only the length of time one remains asleep fluctuating but also the specific time of night impacting significantly on these fluctuations during these different stages within each revolving cycle throughout the night.

The length of sleep time required and the stages of sleep we spend the most time in changes over our lifetime.

Hours of sleep, as well as when it’s best to sleep, can differ socially and culturally.

Some research shows that a break in sleep may be beneficial. Some cultures and countries, for example, Spain, have a midday nap built into their daily routines. In addition, individuals differ on how much sleep is sufficient.

Poor sleep quality agitates conditions like anxiety.





* Poor sleep affects functioning and results in compromised physical and mental activity. It results in compromised response times physically and mentally, which brings about fatigue and negatively impacts thinking and decision-making processes.

Extreme sleep deprivation over time results over time in comorbid conditions such as other psychiatric conditions, cognitive and neurological deficits and medical illnesses.

What tips can you offer for getting sleep patterns on track during the lockdown?

* Developing a healthy routine and limiting blue-light exposure are two important elements to manage for the average individual trying to improve their sleep pattern.

* Try to stick as close to your usual routine as you can but also make sure to build in some flexibility to avoid adding unnecessary anxiety should there be a hiccup.

Try to go to bed around the same time and get up around the same time as you used to when you were going to work.

* Set the scene by making sure your room is comfortable and encourages one to sleep.

Make sure the room temperature is conducive to sleep.

Research shows a temperature between 16-19ºC works best. We sleep best in darkness.

Either use a sleep aid, like an eye mask to cover your eyes, or switch the lights off, keep the noise levels to a minimum or use your air-conditioner or fan to create white noise.

This creates a soothing environment while blocking out lateral random outside noises. Have a cup of chamomile tea, meditate, listen to soothing melodies or natural sounds such as the sound of water flowing or birds chirping, whatever relaxes you.

Minimise external disturbances and announce to others in the home that you are going to bed and would not like to be disturbed.

* Our bodies have been engineered to the highest standard and we have internal mechanisms within the brain that are accessed via our eyes in the form of different spectrums of light.

Our circadian rhythms, which are physical, mental, and behavioural changes in the body that follow a daily cycle, are triggered by these different spectrums of light throughout the day.

The blue-light spectrum is highest in the morning and lowest in the evenings as it inhibits the production of melatonin, a neurotransmitter, which activates sleep.

It is important to note that LED lighting, LED TVs as well as cellphones, laptops and tablet screens all emit high levels of blue light. As a result, the use of such devices, especially if excessive and in the evening, inhibits sleep.

Rawat, a clinical psychologist, practises at the Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital

