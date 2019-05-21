File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - The two women who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted an elderly Chatsworth woman for allegedly having an affair with a married man made their first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court today. Sonadhanum Andrew, 50, and Sarah Ishwarlall, 49, face charges of kidnapping, assault, crimen injuria and theft.

They were granted bail of R1 000. According to their bail conditions they are not to communicate or interfere with State witnesses.

Last week, three videos showing the 53-year-old woman being interrogated by two women, believed to be the man’s partner and a relative or friend, went viral on social media.

In one of the videos the victim, wearing a black floral dress, is seated in a chair.

The attacking pair hurl profanities at her and threaten her in an attempt to extract information from her, including what she was doing with the man.

The victim stutters as she responds to their questions and can be heard saying she did not know he was married.

On Monday Sergeant Floyd Neethling from Bayview SAPS arrested both suspects.

The videos sparked outrage online, with many lambasting the assailants for their inhuman treatment and for posting the video clips online.

On hearing about the arrest Facebook users commented:

Romaine Chimansalam Narain: "Let this be a warning to everyone, sort your partner out, not others".

Mellisa Govender: "So happy that the aunty took the first step to seek justice for herself, no one deserves that kinda treatment".

Desi Chetty: "Examples need to be set. Just too many of these videos being circulated. People need think before they post on social media".

The case was remanded to June 24 for further investigation.

