Durban - THE trial of a Tongaat man accused of stealing R2.2million worth of Krugerrand coins and a Mini Cooper that belonged to his employer has been adjourned. It was set down for Tuesday, but the State’s first witness was too ill to take the stand at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

State prosecutor Musa Myeni said the complainant and ex-employer, Naeem Joosab, had high blood pressure and was unable to testify.

The case was adjourned to next month.

The accused in the matter is 53-year-old Ramithlall Seusunker, who is out on R10000 bail.

He faces charges of theft, motor vehicle theft and defeating the ends of justice for allegedly staging a robbery at Auto City in 2017.

Two suspects were arrested by members of the SAPS Provincial Task Team. They turned State witness and implicated Seusunker in staging the robbery.

Cellphone records allegedly revealed that Seusunker and his co-accused communicated with each other before and after the robbery and that a firearm was not used as he had indicated.

It is alleged that 22 of the 200 Krugerrands were recovered from his home. The car has not been found.

Seusunker was arrested after he opened a case of armed robbery. He allegedly claimed he was at work when he was held up at gunpoint and robbed.

He said two men had approached the dealership and enquired about the Mini Cooper.

While he proceeded to the safe to remove the car keys, he claimed, one of the alleged buyers, who was armed, demanded the keys and a box that contained the Krugerrands.

Seusunker said the suspects locked him in the toilet before fleeing in the vehicle.

The two co-accused, Mzwandile Mthembu and Wonderboy Kweyama, who turned State witness were convicted and sentenced on September 28 last year to a five-year suspended sentence and a fine of R5000 or alternatively 6 months’ imprisonment. The duo were said to have paid the fine the same day.