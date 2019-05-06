Ramadaan 2019 will most likely begin on the evening of Monday, May 6 (pending the moon-sighting on Sunday evening). It will most likely end on the evening of Tuesday, June 4 (also pending the moon-sighting on Tuesday evening) – as per the Jamiatul Ulama KZN. The period of fasting and introspection leads up to the celebration of Eid ul-Fitr, the day after Ramadaan ends.

Popular cookbook author Jameela Sayed recently launched the latest edition of her cookbook, Cooking Creations.

Sayed, who launched her first recipe book in 2016, said she had had a passion for cooking from a young age.

“Asha Maharaj was my first inspiration. I listened and noted all her recipes she shared on radio some 30 years ago. Then it is my baby sister; I learnt a lot from her.”

Sayed said the fourth edition of her exclusive-themed creations was designed to help readers “wow your guests”.

“The themes consist of various mouth-watering delicacies such as cakes, biscuits, desserts, drinks and ice creams.

“All my recipes are simple and easy to follow, making it easy for working moms, single dads, and perfect for the young ones who can use the books and produce excellent results without adult supervision.”

Sayed's tips for food preparation during Ramadaan:

1. Always prepare in advance.

2. Making a weekly meal plan works well for me.

3. Marinate your meat or chicken in the morning.

3. It’s easier to grill than cook on the stove top.

4. Halve the recipe for cooking and desserts because when you fast you can’t eat much. This way you don’t waste.

5. Try to eat healthily during Ramadaan. It’s a good time to lose weight without much effort

* Instagram @cookingandbakingcreations / Facebook: Cooking and baking creations by Jameela Sayed

Recipe: Tandoori Kebabs (Jameela Sayed)





​500g chicken mince (buy pre-washed)

1 tsp green chilli paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp salt

1 tsp crushed dhana

1 tsp crushed jeero

1 tsp tandoori spice

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbs fried onions

2 tbs breadcrumbs

fresh dhania chopped​ ​fine

2 tbs ghee

​2​ tbs oil



Method

Mix all the ingredients together, except the oil and ghee. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Shape with oiled hands. Refrigerate for a further 30 minutes. Heat the ghee and oil in a non-stick pan. Fry kebabs for 5 minutes on each side. Serve with puri and a squeeze of lemon juice.



Kajooras (Jameela Sayed)





2 cups flour

1½ tsp baking powder

¾ cup sugar

¾ cup semolina

½ tsp ground elachi

¼ tsp grated nutmeg

2 tbs soft butter

1 egg

¾ cup milk

Beat together

Method

Sift all the dry ingredients together. Add the soft butter and rub in to form breadcrumbs. Add the egg and milk mixture gradually until you get a soft dough. Roll and cut into desired shapes. Fry in hot oil and drain on a paper towel. Sift icing sugar over when cool.





Chicken Haleem (Jameela Sayed)





STEP 1

2 cups pea dhall

1 cup crushed wheat

½ cup oil dhall

500g 4 in 1 soup mix

2 tbs salt

Boil all the ingredients together for one hour until done. Blend with a stick blender.





STEP 2

1 chicken

2 tsp salt

1 tbs ginger garlic

2 tsp chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp dhana jeero

2 tsp garam masala

1 tsp chicken spice

3 medium tomatoes grated

1 onion sliced

¼ cup oil

Braise the onion in the oil until golden.

Add the chicken and spices and allow to braise well.

Add the grated tomatoes and cook for 30 minutes or until all the water dries out (allow it to get slightly caught at the bottom of the pot) then mash.





STEP 3

Mix steps 1 and 2 together.

ADD

2 tsp green chilli paste

1 tbs crushed chilli

1 tbs salt

2 tsp chicken spice

Add enough boiling water to make the right consistency. Allow to cook on medium heat.





TO BRAISE

¼ cup ghee

¼ cup oil

3 medium onions sliced





Heat the ghee and oil in a pan.

Add the onions and fry until golden.

Add to dhall and stir well.

Add more boiling water if needed and allow to cook on low heat for 30 minutes.

Salt and chillies can be added according to taste.

Garnish with dhania, mint and green chillies.