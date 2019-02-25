Zoya Akhtar, a highly credible director, brings meticulous storytelling to the core in Gully Boy as she makes one of Hindi cinema’s finest films ever. It chronicles the life of Murad (Ranveer Singh) who lives with his family in the Mumbai slums. Murad aspires to break free from the chains of the reality of his life through poetry and rap - the one place he feels a sense of purpose. Alas, these dreams, along with his relationship with medical student Safina (Alia Bhatt), are kept away from his parents who have their own troubled relationship.

When Murad leaves his father’s home, the desperation for financial backing is met with the wrong forces and eventually he discovers his true self in his music

Attention is paid to detail in every aspect of this ambitious film right from the portrayal of the slums as a backdrop for the story to the performances (which are unprecedented and from highly accomplished actors).

The way the movie shifts focus from a domestic issue with jarred family relationships to one of love, desire and ambition - within the contemporary musical format - is admirable.

Akhtar and co-writer Reema Kagti are of a cinematic breed that bares a striking resemblance to Mira Nair’s exemplary Salaam Bombay.

The only shortfall sighted in this is the downplaying of the story especially after all the developmental bits are played out.

Truth is, the story is predictable and wrapped fiercely around the rap music theme. There may be some disinterest in its extremities.

However, I will go to the bold extent of stating that this is Ranveer Singh’s best work to date; and if no other actor can do anything as compelling for the next 10 months then the Best Actor award is already booked in his name.

Singh perfectly displays the art of embodying a character with complete vigour. There are times his expressions are sharp edged and more overstated than the dialogue and his versatility ensures that the emotional connect is on-point.

Bhatt is spunky, passionate, feisty and perhaps the best co-star an actor of Singh’s calibre could ask for.

There are hugely impressive supporting acts from Sidhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin among others.

Musically, the album expresses the situational content with impactful words and deep emotion.

Gully Boy is a dramatic masterpiece which is the long overdue game changer for Bollywood’s millennial identity. Akhtar has set the new benchmark for films in India!

