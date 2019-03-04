Pietermaritzburg’s Rayleen Padayachee has blown judges away in the latest season of the hit reality TV show The Voice SA.

Born and raised in Pietermaritzburg, Rayleen Padayachee has proven a force to be reckoned with in the latest season of The Voice SA on M-Net. The songbird has blown the judges away with her vocal range and singing prowess.

Season 3 kicked off with the “Blind Audition”, where four coaches/judges sit with their backs to the stage to listen to the quality of the voices. If they like what they heard, they push the buzzer to turn their red chair around.

When only one chair turns, the coach secures the talent on stage for his or her team. When more than one chair turns, the coaches have to pitch their credentials to the talent to lure them onto their team.

In her first performance during that round - singing Alicia Keys’ hit, If I Ain’t Got You - Padayachee got the backing of show judges Lira, Riky Rick, and Francois Van Coke.

The business analyst, who now lives in Johannesburg, said her vocal coach motivated her to enter the competition.

“I did my research on The Voice SA, and I decided to go for it. I would love to make it to the live shows (final stages of the competition) and to embrace the entire experience, to be able to gain more coaching from Lira. I loved working with the production team, so to be able to engage with such amazing people daily would really bring me joy.”

Singing since the age of five, Padayachee said her father, Manny, had always been her inspiration.

“He was an excellent vocalist with a unique tone, and it inspired me to pursue my dream. Growing up, I was into gospel, R&B, and pop. My inspirations are Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Leona Lewis, Cece Winans and Tasha Cobbs.

“I also enjoy playing music. My brother, Joash, inspires me to be the best version of myself. Clearly, my dad’s mantle was placed on him. So he pushed me to get my grades in music and to play guitar, bass, and drums.

“My favourite tracks of all time are Hallelujah, If I Ain’t Got You and All I Ask, just to mention a few.”

Padayachee currently has a single out called Know You’re Greater.

“But I do plan on recording more music, and I have been a part of bands that have performed at Katzys in Rosebank, and if awarded the chance to perform again in a band, it would be an absolute pleasure.”

* The Voice SA on M-Net (channel 101) on Sunday's at 5.30pm.

[email protected]