RECIPES: 2-Ingredients, 5 breads
LIFESTYLE - Here's the most versatile two ingredients for different types of bread. You can use this dough to make five types of breads:
Ingredients
1½ cup self-raising flour (convert your all-purpose flour into self-raising by adding 1½ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt, to 1 cup of plain flour)
1 cup plain yoghurt
Method
Mix the yoghurt and flour together in a large bowl, then leave to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature.
Use batches of this mix to make:
Sesame Seed Bagel
- Cut dough into 6 to 8 portions.
- Roll each portion into a rope-like shape. You can form a circle or a traditional twisted bagel shape.
- Place on parchment paper.
- Brush each bagel with egg whites and sprinkle with sesame seeds.
- Bake for 12 minutes until golden.
Cheesy Dough Balls
- Make eight small portions.
- Roll into balls then flatten slightly.
- Cut eight small portions of cheese (any type of cheese, about 6cm in height and width).
- Place a portion of cheese at the centre of the dough ball and shape, immersing the cheese in the dough and forming a ball.
- Place the balls on a tray with parchment paper.
- Bake for 10 minutes until golden. In a separate bowl, mix together the melted butter with crushed garlic and parsley (as per breadsticks method). Brush butter on the baked dough balls.
Breadsticks
- Cut the dough into portions.
- Prepare a tray with parchment paper.
- Preheat the oven at 180°C.
- Roll each piece of dough into long, breadstick shapes.
- Bake for 12 minutes until they appear to be golden brown.
- Mix 3 tablespoons melted butter with 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon parsley to create a garlic butter.
- Once the breadsticks have baked and are slightly cooked, brush with garlic butter.
- Sprinkle with salt.
Flatbread
- Cut the dough into portions.
- Roll out each portion on a floured surface and sprinkle with flour. Each piece should be round and about 2cm thick.
- On medium heat, place a little olive oil in a non-stick pan.
- Place your dough and allow to cook for about a minute on each side, until it puffs up and browns.
- Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with salt and coriander.
Focaccia Bread
- Place the dough on to a floured surface and knead to form a ball.
- Lightly oil a cast-iron pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Add a ball of dough into the pan and slightly flatten.
- Turn the dough to coat both sides with oil. Flatten the dough once more.
- Press fingertips into the dough forming dimples.
- Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, herbs and desired toppings.
- Bake at 200°C for 30 to 35 minutes.
- Topping options: Minced onion, bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and olives
* Follow Audette on her blog: www.allyandbug.co.za, and Instagram: @ally_and_bug
