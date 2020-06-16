The Post

    RECIPES: 2-Ingredients, 5 breads

    By Audette Vengetas Time of article published 2h ago

    LIFESTYLE - Here's the most versatile two ingredients for different types of bread. You can use this dough to make five types of breads:

    Ingredients
    1½ cup self-raising flour (convert your all-purpose flour into self-raising by adding 1½ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt, to 1 cup of plain flour) 
    1 cup plain yoghurt 

    Method
    Mix the yoghurt and flour together in a large bowl, then leave to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature.

    Use batches of this mix to make:

    Sesame Seed Bagel
    • Cut dough into 6 to 8 portions. 
    • Roll each portion into a rope-like shape. You can form a circle or a traditional twisted bagel shape. 
    • Place on parchment paper. 
    • Brush each bagel with egg whites and sprinkle with sesame seeds. 
    • Bake for 12 minutes until golden.
    Cheesy Dough Balls
    • Make eight small portions. 
    • Roll into balls then flatten slightly.
    • Cut eight small portions of cheese (any type of cheese, about 6cm in height and width). 
    • Place a portion of cheese at the centre of the dough ball and shape, immersing the cheese in the dough and forming a ball. 
    • Place the balls on a tray with parchment paper. 
    • Bake for 10 minutes until golden. In a separate bowl, mix together the melted butter with crushed garlic and parsley (as per breadsticks method). Brush butter on the baked dough balls.

    Breadsticks
    • Cut the dough into portions. 
    • Prepare a tray with parchment paper. 
    • Preheat the oven at 180°C. 
    • Roll each piece of dough into long, breadstick shapes. 
    • Bake for 12 minutes until they appear to be golden brown. 
    • Mix 3 tablespoons melted butter with 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon parsley to create a garlic butter. 
    • Once the breadsticks have baked and are slightly cooked, brush with garlic butter. 
    • Sprinkle with salt.

    Flatbread 
    • Cut the dough into portions. 
    • Roll out each portion on a floured surface and sprinkle with flour. Each piece should be round and about 2cm thick. 
    • On medium heat, place a little olive oil in a non-stick pan. 
    • Place your dough and allow to cook for about a minute on each side, until it puffs up and browns. 
    • Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with salt and coriander.

    Focaccia Bread
    • Place the dough on to a floured surface and knead to form a ball. 
    • Lightly oil a cast-iron pan with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. 
    • Add a ball of dough into the pan and slightly flatten. 
    • Turn the dough to coat both sides with oil. Flatten the dough once more.
    •  Press fingertips into the dough forming dimples. 
    • Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, herbs and desired toppings. 
    • Bake at 200°C for 30 to 35 minutes. 
    • Topping options: Minced onion, bacon bits, Parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes and olives
