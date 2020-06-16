RECIPES: 2-Ingredients, 5 breads

Ingredients 1½ cup self-raising flour (convert your all-purpose flour into self-raising by adding 1½ tsp baking powder and ¼ tsp salt, to 1 cup of plain flour) 1 cup plain yoghurt LIFESTYLE - Here's the most versatile two ingredients for different types of bread. You can use this dough to make five types of breads:





Method

Mix the yoghurt and flour together in a large bowl, then leave to rest for 20 minutes at room temperature.





Use batches of this mix to make:





Sesame Seed Bagel

Sesame Seed Bagel Picture: Supplied

Cut dough into 6 to 8 portions.

Roll each portion into a rope-like shape. You can form a circle or a traditional twisted bagel shape.

Place on parchment paper.

Brush each bagel with egg whites and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake for 12 minutes until golden.









Cheesy Dough Balls

Cheesy Dough Balls Picture: Supplied

Make eight small portions.

Roll into balls then flatten slightly.

Cut eight small portions of cheese (any type of cheese, about 6cm in height and width).

Place a portion of cheese at the centre of the dough ball and shape, immersing the cheese in the dough and forming a ball.

Place the balls on a tray with parchment paper.

Bake for 10 minutes until golden. In a separate bowl, mix together the melted butter with crushed garlic and parsley (as per breadsticks method). Brush butter on the baked dough balls.





Breadsticks

Breadsticks Picture: Supplied



Cut the dough into portions.

Prepare a tray with parchment paper.

Preheat the oven at 180°C.

Roll each piece of dough into long, breadstick shapes.

Bake for 12 minutes until they appear to be golden brown.

Mix 3 tablespoons melted butter with 2 cloves crushed garlic and 1 teaspoon parsley to create a garlic butter.

Once the breadsticks have baked and are slightly cooked, brush with garlic butter.

Sprinkle with salt.





Flatbread

Flatbread Picture: Supplied



Cut the dough into portions.

Roll out each portion on a floured surface and sprinkle with flour. Each piece should be round and about 2cm thick.

On medium heat, place a little olive oil in a non-stick pan.

Place your dough and allow to cook for about a minute on each side, until it puffs up and browns.

Brush with melted butter and sprinkle with salt and coriander.





Focaccia Bread