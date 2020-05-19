Recipes: Almond Burfee Flavours - 3 Ways

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

LIFESTYLE - Popular cookbook author Jameela Sayed, who has released the fifth edition of her Cooking and Baking Creations series, shares Almond Burfee inspired recipes enjoyed by her family. Almond Burfee Cake



4 eggs 1 cup castor sugar

1¼ cups cake flour

3 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

½ cup milk

½ cup oil

½ cup Klim milk powder

¼ tsp rose essence

1 tsp vanilla essence

Burfee Ganache

155g Nestlé cream

80g white chocolate

2 tsp Klim milk powder

1 drop rose essence

To Decorate: burfee ganache, slivered almonds

Method

Beat eggs and sugar until white and fluffy.

In a jug add the milk, oil, Klim and essence and whisk well. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture alternating with the milk mixture, beating until well combined.

Pour into a greased bundt pan.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 35 minutes.

Allow to cool completely, and decorate with burfee ganache and slivered almonds.

Burfee Ganache

Melt the chocolate in the microwave using the defrost setting, stirring occasionally until melted.

Add the rest of the ingredients and beat until combined.

Refrigerate for a few hours before using.





Almond Burfee Ice Cream







2 litres vanilla ice cream, softened

2 drops of rose essence

½ cup chopped almonds, roasted

6 biscuits of your choice/burfee biscuits, crushed

½ cup Klim/milk powder

¼ cup milk

Mix together.

To Decorate: Slivered and roasted almonds

Method

Add all the ingredients to the ice cream.

Mix until combined.

Pour the ice cream mixture into a silicone mould or pan of your choice.

Cover with cling wrap and freeze overnight.

When ready to serve, remove the ice cream from the mould and decorate with slivered almonds.



Almond Burfee Milkshake







1litre milk

190g Ideal milk (½ can)

155g Nestlé cream

½ cup sugar

½ cup Klim/milk powder

½ cup ground almonds

½ tsp vanilla essence

1 drop rose essence

To Decorate: ice cream, slivered almonds

Method

Mix all the ingredients together in a blender until smooth. Pour into glasses.

Top with a dollop of ice cream. Sprinkle slivered almonds over.

Serve chilled.

* Sayed's new fifth edition of her Cooking and Baking Creations series is available even on lockdown for more information whatsapp 083 216 6669 or call 060 524 2976. You can follow Sayed on Facebook: Cooking and Baking creations by Jameela Sayed or Instagram @ cookingandbakingcreations.





POST