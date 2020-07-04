RECIPES: Impress your guests

Prim Reddy and Niranj Pather share recipes from their new cookbook, Temptations.

Kleftiko

Now, this is special. Kleftiko is an unforgettable Greek lamb dish. When I lived in Johannesburg, I met a wonderful Greek man who taught me how to make it. His beautiful smile will stay with me always. This one’s for you, darling. If you bump into my father in heaven, he has eaten this dish many times and will know exactly who you are. God bless you for teaching me that food is spiritual and not just sustaining. I’ve carried that with me on my culinary journey and you in my heart. Kleftiko

juice and zest of 2 lemons 10 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbs salt

1 cup olive oil

10g fresh rosemary

20g fresh thyme

2-3kg leg of lamb

5 large potatoes, peeled and quartered

a handful of pea shoots

fresh rosemary for garnishing

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C.

In a large bowl, mix the lemon juice and zest with the garlic, salt and olive oil. Break up the rosemary and thyme to release their flavours, and add to the marinade.

Place a large sheet of heavy-duty foil (big enough to wrap up the lamb) over a baking tray and place the lamb in the middle.

Pour the marinade over the lamb and wrap up snugly in the foil. Leave to marinate for one hour.

Roast for 30 minutes. Then unwrap the lamb and place the potatoes around it on the foil, and spoon over some of the juices. It’s not necessary to recover the lamb at this point.

Return to the oven, turning both the lamb and potatoes every 10 minutes until the potatoes are soft on the inside and crisp on the outside, and the lamb is tender and golden brown. This should take no more than another 30 minutes to cook.

When the kleftiko is ready, garnish with pea shoots and fresh rosemary, then tuck in. Your inner Greek culinary goddess has just shown herself,

Serves 6.

Note: Preparation of the lamb is important because the marinade needs to work its magic into every part. Ask your butcher to butterfly the leg and cut into the marrowbone lengthwise so that the marrow is completely exposed. The richness of the marrow will fuse with the marinade and add to the richness of the juices. Remove the excess fat, but remember to leave some as it adds to the flavour of the dish. - Prim Reddy



Pumpkin And Cream Salad

Pumpkin is delicious, and the brighter the orange, the tastier and sweeter it is. This luxurious salad is like eating dessert with your braai chops. You don’t need to prepare too much because it’s rich and creamy, and a little goes a long way.

Pumpkin And Cream Salad





1kg pumpkin, chopped

100g salted butter

1 tsp sugar

½ cup fresh cream

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Steam the pumpkin until soft.

Method

Melt the butter and sugar in a frying pan. Add the pumpkin and gently toss to coat, retaining the shape of the pumpkin pieces.

Transfer the pumpkin to a salad bowl, pour over the cream and sprinkle the ground cinnamon on top.

Serves 4. - Prim Reddy



Gooey Chocolate Puddings

You can make these little pots of deliciousness up to two hours in advance. Once you have filled your cups or ramekins, cover them and chill in the fridge until ready to bake.

Gooey Chocolate Puddings





250g butter

200g dark chocolate (minimum 70% cocoa solids), broken into small pieces

¼ cup Tia Maria or dark rum

125g golden castor sugar

4 extra-large whole eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 tsp vanilla extract

65g cake flour, sifted

1 tsp ground cinnamon

fresh raspberries and fresh mint for garnishing

cocoa powder for dusting

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Lightly grease 10 x 150ml ovenproof coffee cups or ramekins.

Melt the butter and chocolate in a bowl, set over a saucepan of gently simmering water, making sure the base of the bowl does not touch the water.

Once melted, remove from the heat, add the Tia Maria or dark rum and stir until smooth and glossy.

In the meantime, place the castor sugar, whole eggs, egg yolks and vanilla extract in the bowl of a stand mixer and whisk until the mixture has doubled in volume - this will take about 10 minutes. The mixture should look like mousse and not be runny.

Pour the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture, then add the flour and cinnamon. Using a large metal spoon, gently fold everything together. Divide the mixture between the greased cups or ramekins (you may find it easier to use a ladle) and place them on a baking tray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until just firm at the edges, but still a little runny in the centre. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint, dust with cocoa powder and serve.

Serves 10. - Niranj Pather



Orange Cake

THIS recipe is a favourite. You can eat it as is or dress it up.

Orange Cake





185g butter

200g white sugar

3 eggs

¼ cup orange juice

½ cup milk

zest of 1 large orange

280g self-raising flour

sifted ¼ tsp salt

ORANGE BUTTERCREAM ICING

125g butter

210g icing sugar, sifted

2 tbs milk

zest of 1 medium orange

1-2 drops orange essence

GLACÉ ICING

280g icing sugar, sifted

1/3 cup orange juice

peel of 1 orange

edible flowers for decorating (optional)

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Grease and line two 18cm round cake pans. Place all the ingredients, except the flour and salt, into an electric mixer with the paddle attachment and beat for 4 minutes until combined. Add the flour and salt, and beat until it forms a smooth, thick batter. Do not over mix. Divide the mixture between the cake pans and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the centre springs back when pressed. Let the cakes cool in the pans for 10 minutes before turning out. Allow to cool completely before icing.

To make the buttercream icing, beat the butter in an electric mixer with the paddle attachment, until light and fluffy. Add the rest of the ingredients and beat for 4 minutes. The mixture should be a spreadable consistency.

To make the glacé icing, mix the icing sugar and orange juice until you have a smooth, pourable icing. Sandwich the cooled cake layers with the orange buttercream icing. Pour the glacé icing over the top of the cake and decorate.

Serves 6 to 8. - Niranj Pather

