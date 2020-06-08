Recipes: Quick and tasty lockdown treats

LIFESTYLE - Marriam Sayed, aka Foodeva Marsay, a food and travel blogger, shares some of her family favourites. Custard Sojee (Custard Semolina Pudding)

125g butter 1 cup sojee/semolina (I used the Jungle Tasty Wheat variety)

½ cup boiling water

1½ cups store-bought vanilla custard (or home-made)

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp cardamom/elachi powder

2 tbs slivered almonds (more or less may be used according to preference)

pinch of saffron strands

Method

Melt the butter in a pot, which is large enough for all the ingredients, on medium heat.

Add the Tasty Wheat/semolina and braise for 2-3 minutes.

Add the saffron strands, elachi powder and flaked almonds (you could also add sultanas at this stage if you prefer).

Add the boiling water. Be careful because it does splutter. You can move the pot away from the stove before adding the water.

Follow immediately with the custard and sugar.

Stir it. It may look watery but it will start to bind as the cooking process continues.

Lower the heat and ensure the sojee is not sticking to the bottom of the pot as sugar has been added.

Keep stirring and the sojee/semolina pudding is ready once the mixture leaves the side of the pot and does not stick to the spoon.

Keep stirring and turning the sojee if you want a drier result.

To serve, pour over a few tablespoons of Nestle Dessert Cream (or any variety), sprinkle lavishly with toasted almond flakes, chopped pistachios and a few strands of saffron.

Notes: At the braising stage, sultanas and more almond flakes may be added.For a more traditional sojee, use 1½ cups milk. Beat in 1 egg with a few drops of egg yellow colouring. The sugar quantity may also be adjusted, with half a cup being the top-level measurement for this amount.





4-Ingredient Shortbread

250g (1 cup) salted butter

125g (½ cup) castor (granulated) sugar 2½ cups all-purpose cake flour

½ cup of corn starch (Maizena)

Method

Place the butter and castor sugar in a bowl. Sift all the dry ingredients.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Combine the above creamed mixture with the dry ingredients.

Knead well for +/-10 minutes.

I did use my hands for this stage as it was not a big batch. But you can use a food processor.

The dough may seem crumbly at first but with the kneading, it will come together into a soft manageable dough.

Press the dough into a greased or paper-lined tray to about 1cm thick (I used a rectangular casserole dish). Prick the surface well with a fork.

Bake at 160ºC for +/-50 minutes or until the shortbread colours lightly.

Notes: If you are baking in a shallow tin, to make fingers, the baking time will be less. Keep an eye out that it does not brown too quickly. If it does, reduce the oven temperature and bake until done. If you prefer a more crispy shortbread, you could leave it slightly longer in the oven at the lowest temperature.

Cut shortbread while still warm and sprinkle with castor sugar.



Kopra Paak



6 cups (500g) desiccated coconut

½ cup Nestle Dessert Cream

½ cup condensed milk

2 tsp elachi powder (cardamom powder)

pink/green food colouring





Syrup

1¾ cup sugar

1 cup water

Boil the sugar and water on medium heat until a thread consistency is reached.





Add coconut, cream and condensed milk to a dish large enough for mixing.

Stir well to combine.

Add the elachi powder and a few drops of food colouring and mix well. You can use your hands to ensure the colour is properly distributed into the coconut.

When the syrup is done, pour on to the coconut and mix well.

Now add the coconut to a lightly greased, large casserole dish.

Flatten well.

Using a fork, scrape the top of the coconut to add a little bit of texture once the coconut/kopra paak is set.

Sprinkle on hundreds-and-thousands, or whatever you prefer, to decorate.

Cover the casserole with cling wrap and allow to set for a few hours or overnight. This allows the syrup to be absorbed by the coconut.

The coconut/kopra paak is then ready to be sliced into squares and can be stored in an airtight container. There is no need to refrigerate.

Notes: You could also shape them in moulds or cut out with biscuit cutters but do this before the coconut/kopra paak sets.

These freeze well.

* Sayed, aka Foodeva Marsay, a food and travel blogger, shares her Eid family favourites. Follow her on www. marriamsayed. com and Instagram: @ foodeva_marsay

