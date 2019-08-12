Following small, basic tips to cut down on spending can make a big contribution towards saving some pennies every month. Picture: pexels.com

SO what is the 50/20/30 budget rule? Senator Elizabeth Warren, an American politician and former academic, popularised the budget rule in her book All Your Worth – The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan. The basic rule is to divide after-tax income, spending 50% on needs and 30% on wants, while allocating 20% to savings. Financial adviser and the managing director at Avinash Consultant and Actuaries, Sanjith Hanuman, provides the following tips to help you achieve this.   

  • If you are on a contract phone, switch to a prepaid plan. 
  • Try to shop once a month with a shoppinglist. 
  • Do a spring clean at home. What you don’t need, you can sell online. 
  • Try to do without satellite and streaming TV services. These are costly. 
  • Do a “no spend challenge” for a week. If it works, make it more frequent. The 30-day rule is a simple method to control impulse spending. Here’s how it works. Whenever you feel the urge to splurge, whether it’s for new shoes or a video-game, force yourself to stop. If you’re already holding the item, put it back.
  • Make a monthly budget and stick to it – what are your wants and what are your needs?
  • Shopping online is cheap. You can compare prices and have your purchases delivered. 
  • Avoid offer deals – buy two and get one free (the price is factored in for all three). 
  • Make online bookings for hotels, movies and travel. You save a lot more. 
  • Loyalty programmes – use your discounts rewards systems. 
  • Check your bank statements monthly. Sometimes you may be overcharged and other times you may be charged for things you did not buy. 
  • Join a lift club. 
  • Buy healthy meals – your medical aid rewards you. 
  • Gym regularly. Your medical aid and insurance company reward you with discounts on your premiums. 
  • Shop at back-to-school sales for your children. 
  • Entice your children to study hard, so they qualify for bursaries or scholarships. 
  • Buy used textbooks for school or university. 
  • Pay bills immediately to avoid interest charges. 
  • Save electricity by switching off appliances or switches. 
  • Subscribe to saving schemes.