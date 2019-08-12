SO what is the 50/20/30 budget rule? Senator Elizabeth Warren, an American politician and former academic, popularised the budget rule in her book All Your Worth – The Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan. The basic rule is to divide after-tax income, spending 50% on needs and 30% on wants, while allocating 20% to savings. Financial adviser and the managing director at Avinash Consultant and Actuaries, Sanjith Hanuman, provides the following tips to help you achieve this.