Reflect and regroup as you return to work

LIFESTYLE - It's been a week since millions of South Africans returned to work under level 3 of the lockdown and some of us are feeling out of sorts, perhaps even disoriented as we navigate new protocols and basic survival necessities whilst moving about during the pandemic. Medical experts cautioned that one’s habits and thinking in workspaces need to adjust. Dr Akashni Maharaj, a Durban psychologist, said a change of mindset was required to get back to the new normal, which she estimated could continue next year. “Employees need to reorganise how they work, travel, communicate, share spaces, eat, move and connect with one another.” Maharaj said working from home brought about its own challenges but it also gave individuals the freedom of security and the ability to choose their structure.

She said this was less stringent than if they were at work.

“Those who were working from home were working according to their own space and time. Therefore, getting into the rhythm of a work structure with timelines and deadlines could lead to individuals suffering from burn-out and fatigue much more than when they worked at home.”

But working and being in contact with others brought their own issues to the fore, said Maharaj.

“There is the fear of safety which could make individuals feel insecure and vulnerable, and this could impact their performance.

“Unless companies accommodated this shift in mindset, people will have a hard time settling in. Until measures are implemented, individuals will feel anxiety returning to work.

“Management teams should be more empathetic toward their employees’ mental health.

“Companies need to provide staff with access to an employee assistance programme (EAP).

“The use of EAPs should be reinforced more now than before. Support and encouragement are vital for healthy and happy employees.”

Maharaj shared tips to help one readjust one’s mindset to being back at work:

Back-at-work conversations should be positive. Don’t add negative speak to those conversations because this could lead to apathy about the return to work.

Prepare your daily schedule by adding structure to your day as you did before the lockdown such as specific times for breakfast, leaving for work, returning home, cooking, cleaning, doing homework, etc. Start by acting as if you are back at work so that your day flows like a normal workday. Everyone around you will follow suit and help shift the mindset.

Keep anxiety at bay: use more mindfulness techniques to help you get through the day. Take time out periodically during your workday to reflect and regroup. Choose a positive mindset. Be resilient rather than rigid. Practice empathy for others and yourself, and make sure you manage your finances appropriately.

Adjust your bedtime to pre-lockdown times so your circadian rhythm gets adjusted accordingly.

Dr Mags Moodley, a general practitioner, shared self-preservation techniques.

He said the golden rules of hand sanitising, social distancing and wearing good quality masks that were washed regularly, were key.

“Ensure you have a good quality mask that fits properly. If the mask is loose or slips, adjust it.

“People tend to touch surfaces such as door handles or seats in taxis, buses and trains, and then they adjust their masks. Make sure it’s not too tight, so you can breathe easily.

“Carry a spare mask and a zip lock plastic bag if you can.

“Carry two masks in case one falls off or you touch the one you are wearing without sanitising your hands first. Use the zip lock plastic bag to store the used mask so it does not touch anything else in your bag.”

Moodley said one should carry a pocket hand sanitiser and practise frequent hand sanitising in case one had to touch a handrail or lift button or the seats in the taxi, bus or train.

“Carry alcohol-based sanitary wipes. These can be used to wipe the surfaces of your cellphones, desks, phones and appliances at work, and the surfaces in public transport.

“Wear surgical gloves for protection if you have to touch many surfaces on your way to work.”

Good housekeeping

There should be a strict routine when returning from work as well.

“Try and keep your work clothes separate, especially if you are working in a high-risk environment such as a shop, a factory, places where there is a lot of activity or where you feel social distancing and sanitising were not properly observed.

“Your work clothes should be washed separately from home clothes. Sanitise the clothes by soaking them in boiled water before washing. There is no need to use any specialised chemicals.”

With coughs and sniffles expected from seasonal flu, Moodley advises on using tissues instead of handkerchiefs.

He also said one should use a zip lock plastic or sealable bag to discard used tissues if there was no access to a bin. Moodley said tissues could be a source of infection.

“It’s advisable to stock up on vitamins to increase immunity.

“Vitamin C, zinc tablets, a mineral called selenium and numerous herbal immune boosters such as Echinaforce have been shown to boost the immune system.”

Moodley said high-risk patients such as diabetics and asthmatics must carry their medication with them.

