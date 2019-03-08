Durban - THE DA’s planned motion to Parliament in June calling for the banning of big-bang fireworks has received the full support of the South African Hindu Maha Sabha and the South African Tamil Federation. Sabha president Ashwin Trikamjee said it was always opposed to the use of big-bang fireworks and welcomed the motion.

He confirmed that he met DA MP Michael Bagraim, who initially put forward the motion at the National Assembly in September last year.

At the time, the move was stopped by the IFP, which argued that Hindu organisations had not been consulted and that it would interfere with Diwali.

Bagraim subsequently met Trikamjee in December to put forward its case. He admitted that he was anxious about the meeting as his intention was not to “step on anyone’s toes”.

“I didn’t want to infringe on anyone’s rights. My biggest concern was the welfare of animals.

“Surprisingly enough, the meeting went well. Trikamjee requested we restructure the motion and offered to assist with the wording.”

Bagraim will have the final copy approved by Trikamjee before it is presented in Parliament.

He said the motion was meant to be tabled last month but was delayed to prevent the issue from becoming political.

“It’s a madhouse at the moment and I want the motion to be given a chance when the elections are over.”

Trikamjee said the Sabha had called for the ban for the last five years, and would never object to it.

“Fireworks are not only used during Diwali and it is not only the Hindu community that uses them. It is used on New Year’s (Eve), Guy Fawkes and many celebratory functions. With that said, we give the motion a green light.”

South African Tamil Federation president Mickey Chetty said: “Fireworks must be used at a reasonable level and it is important that we deal with this issue and therefore support this initiative.”

Yvette Huysamer of Rescue Rehab South Africa, who reached out to Bagraim last year, said it took two days to put together a 54-page submission, which included letters of support from ratepayer associations, NPOs, public benefit organisations, the NSPCA, animal welfare organisations and two petitions which garnered 55000 signatures.

“The support has been incredible. Being involved in animal welfare we see the tremendous stress fireworks have on animals and we simply can’t stand for this any more.”

She said the proposed ban included pyrotechnic displays, flash bangs and crackers. Huysamer said a petition, in addition to the submission, included the amount of child labour involved in the manufacturing of fireworks, the environmental damage and toxicity upon detonation and the injuries caused to adults and children. She said the motion would be signed off by the Sabha before it was presented.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidoo thought Parliament had bigger, more dire issues to deal with.

“There are issues left over from 5th Parliament that will overflow into (the) 6th Parliament.

“The notion of the big bang and trying to find some sort of legislation that places a sanction by punitive action to prevent people from doing it will require much-needed resources.”

Naidoo suggested a cost analysis be done. “We have to worry about the economic costs about who brings it in, licensing, checking, big bangs are getting into the country.”

POST