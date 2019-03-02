Natasha Murray, with her bill of R73 000.

Durban - EXORBITANT utility bills have once again left eThekwini residents fuming at the city’s multimillion-rand Revenue Management System, which many believe is flawed. This month, Phoenix resident, Ashni Boodram, received a bill for over R630 000 that is payable by the end of March or her electricity will be cut off.

Boodram took to social media to air her frustration.

She posted a copy of her bill on Facebook and asked who she could contact in the city to assist her.

She said after receiving the bill, she was highly stressed.

Many people commented on the Facebook post, with several residents complaining of a similar fate.

Theshnee Reddy said her electricity bill for February was billed at R20 000, while Diane Govender has one for R25 000.

Govender said when she queried her bill, she was told it was for charges that had been backdated for a year because no meter reading had been done.

“The estimate charges were apparently not in line with our consumption,” said Govender, of Chatsworth.

“After going to the municipal offices, we were told they would put our account on hold, but we still had to pay the bill within a certain time frame.”

She claimed a few months later they were hit with another hefty bill, despite submitting the meter reading every month to the electricity department.

Her attempts to query this, she said, proved futile and her lights were disconnected last Friday afternoon.

A day later, they were left with no choice but to fork out half of what they owed and arrangements were made to pay the balance over 12 months.

“We had no choice but to borrow the money so that we could reconnect the electricity. But, this did not happen. We remained without lights for the entire weekend. It was only reconnected on Monday.”

She said she was “sick of the incompetence” of the municipality.

Natasha Murray, of Phoenix, said the city continued to bill her despite her living in darkness for almost a year.

Her lights were disconnected in May last year for non-payment, but since then she has become liable for an additional amount of around R20 000.

In total, the Phoenix mother of four owes the city about R73 000.

Her latest bill stated that urgent payment was needed or legal action would be taken.

“When your lights are cut off, you are not supposed to receive a bill for electricity, but I did,” said Murray, who lives in a council flat.

Msawakhe Mayisela, spokesperson for the municipality, said the city was open to discuss any issues that residents may have with their billing.

“If they are fighting an uphill battle, they must come to us. We are willing to help anyone who seems to be having this issue.”

When questioned whether the RMS system could be the root cause for incorrect billing, Mayisela said he was not sure.

“I would not be able to comment on the RMS system as it is very technical by nature and we would have to do our investigations and provide feedback at a later stage.”

