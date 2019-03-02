Durban - AGGRESSIVE attempts of land grabs have prompted residents in Sydenham, Bonela, and Clare Estate to call on eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and KZN MEC for Human Settlements, Ravi Pillay, for urgent intervention. Residents in these areas have resorted to 24-hour patrols to deter land grabs.

On Friday, the city obtained a high court order, compelling land invaders to make representations to the court why it must not grant an order evicting them from municipal land occupied illegally.

According to the order, the community needs to be notified first and they have been given until Friday next week to vacate municipal land, failure which could result to eviction.

Gumede appealed to all residents to refrain from invading land.

“We are a caring city but under no circumstances shall we allow laws to be undermined in broad day light. It is our responsibility as the city to also protect our residents that may be on the receiving end of this illicit behaviour.

“Yes, we do admit that our people need land more especially in urban areas with a hope of getting employment opportunities, but that does not justify land grabs.”

Locksley Road, in Sydenham, was the latest area to be targeted, with residents from the Georgehill Road Informal Settlement attempting to make inroads.

Protests followed on Friday and Saturday with tyres being burnt.

At several community meetings in recent days, residents said while they supported the informal dwellers call for housing, land invasion was not the solution.

At a meeting on Saturday, the deputy chairperson of the Asherville CPF, Imran Vorajee, said: “I would like to encourage these informal residents to fight for proper homes or even RDP houses.

“They cannot go from shack to shack. There’s no progress.”

Overport resident, Moqasim Syed, said land invaders were fighting the wrong enemy.

“The residents are not the problem. They need to address their concerns with the Department of Human Settlements for their homes. If they do it the right way, they will achieve more.”

However, Farouk Paruk, added: “If the government took a stand and built homes 24 years ago, we all would not have this problem today.”

Councillor Chris Pappas said overcrowding at the settlement had become a problem.

“After consulting with them, they said people are leaving their homes in rural areas to make lives for themselves in the city and space had become a problem.

“The residents, on the other hand, are worried about crime as they feel not everyone has good intentions.”

An informal resident, Wiseman Gumbi, 37, said many in the settlement were made to believe they were not South African due to their plight.

He made the area his home after relocating in 2012 from Pongola.

Ward committee member, Zamowakhe Mchunu, added that shack lords were charging between R700 to R1 500 at the settlement, which prompted many to rebuild their homes on Locksley Road.

“We have tried to explain to them that this was a DMoss controlled area, but they just see it as vacant land.”

The invasion problem, which has been ongoing in Bonella for several months, has also erupted in violent protest.

“The area is getting worse as the days go on,” said resident Harry Singh.

“Residents are left with no choice but to sell for below market value. That’s if, anyone wants to even buy in this area.”

Siva Moodley: “There are toilets set up on the roadside and some residents were told that if they don’t keep quiet, they (the invaders) would go after them.”

According to Vincent Chetty, the chairperson of the Clare Estate Community Crime Prevention Association, residents became aware of the invasion when they heard sounds of trees being cut earlier this month.

A property owner, who declined to be named, said: “Land invasion is having a huge impact on the city’s economy.

“We urge the municipality to set the record straight on what is private and what is council-owned land.” Imtiaz Syed, of the Thekwini Cluster Community Police Forum, said residents should trust the police and their local community policing forums.

“They are doing the best they can. They are up until the early hours of the next morning making sure everyone is safe in their homes . The police have a job to do, let them do it.”

POST