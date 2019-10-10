The Sivakarthigayen starrer ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’s amazing outcomes has proved that there is a special place for rural dramas in Kollywood. The urban thrillers and loves stories do enjoy successful runs, but with a rural drama the odds of commercial success is far higher.
Often regarded as one of Rajinikanth's finest performances, the movie ‘Murattu Kaalai’ was one of the earliest movies with a rural background that shot Rajini to superstardom. After that, movies like ‘Muthu’ and ‘Padayappa’ aided him to reach the superstar status he enjoys in Tamil Cinema.
Some latest rural based movies like ‘Devarattam’, ‘Mayandi Kudumbathar’ and ‘Kuttipulli’ also scored at the box-office. Amongst the current crop of the prolific directors who excels at directing rural based stories undoubtedly has to be Pandiraj. He has a proven track record of hits like the Karthi mega hit movie ‘Kadaikutty Singam’ grossing half a billion rands.
Further, the sister sentiment is a very successful theme in Kollywood. From Sivaji Ganasen’s iconi ‘Paasamalar’ to Bharathiraja’s ‘heart wrenching ‘Kizhakku Cheemaiyile’ to Sivakarthigayen’s current blockbuster ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’,these movies were sure winners.
‘Namma Veetu Pillai’ stars Sivakarthigayen as the doting brother and Aishwarya Rajesh as the sister. Supporting the cast are Soori, Anu Emmanuel and Samuthirakanni.’Namma Veetu Pillai’ deals with intense family politics that breeds negativity in the form of feuding, hatred and jealousy. How these qualities are annihilated to foster love and acceptance forms the plot of ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’.