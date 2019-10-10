Roaring business of rural drama









‘Namma Veetu Pillai’ is currently on circuit in South Africa. Picture: Facebook The Sivakarthigayen starrer ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’s amazing outcomes has proved that there is a special place for rural dramas in Kollywood. The urban thrillers and loves stories do enjoy successful runs, but with a rural drama the odds of commercial success is far higher. Often regarded as one of Rajinikanth's finest performances, the movie ‘Murattu Kaalai’ was one of the earliest movies with a rural background that shot Rajini to superstardom. After that, movies like ‘Muthu’ and ‘Padayappa’ aided him to reach the superstar status he enjoys in Tamil Cinema. Some latest rural based movies like ‘Devarattam’, ‘Mayandi Kudumbathar’ and ‘Kuttipulli’ also scored at the box-office. Amongst the current crop of the prolific directors who excels at directing rural based stories undoubtedly has to be Pandiraj. He has a proven track record of hits like the Karthi mega hit movie ‘Kadaikutty Singam’ grossing half a billion rands. Further, the sister sentiment is a very successful theme in Kollywood. From Sivaji Ganasen’s iconi ‘Paasamalar’ to Bharathiraja’s ‘heart wrenching ‘Kizhakku Cheemaiyile’ to Sivakarthigayen’s current blockbuster ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’,these movies were sure winners. ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’ stars Sivakarthigayen as the doting brother and Aishwarya Rajesh as the sister. Supporting the cast are Soori, Anu Emmanuel and Samuthirakanni.’Namma Veetu Pillai’ deals with intense family politics that breeds negativity in the form of feuding, hatred and jealousy. How these qualities are annihilated to foster love and acceptance forms the plot of ‘Namma Veetu Pillai’.

Music by D. Imman. Currently on circuit and promises to be a winner as most South Africans enjoy a solid rural based movie loaded with family sentiment and director Pandiraj has proved his mettle with this genre.

Latha’s adorable pic with Rajini goes viral:

It is not often that one gets to see a picture in public of Superstar Rajinikanth and his adorable wife Latha. So little wonder when a photo showing Latha wrapping her hands loving around Rajnikanth’s neck on the sets of his movie ‘Darbar’ went viral. Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss has Nayanthara playing Rajini’s pair. The movie is slated for a Pongal release.

Suriya gifts gold coins to team:

Suriya gifted 8-gram gold coins to the 150-odd unit members of his yet to be released movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ on the day the shoot was completed. Earlier, the Kaappaan actor had gifted a sovereign gold coin to members of the unit when he wrapped up Nanda Gopalan Kumeran.‘Soorarai Pottru’, directed by Sudha Kongara of ‘Irudhi Suttru’ fame has Aparna Balamurali as Suriya’s pair. Mohan Babu and Jackie Shroff play crucial roles in a movie which is said to be a biographical account of founder of the low-cost airline Air Deccan, Captain GR Gopinath. It is produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and has music by GV Orakash.

* Lutchmanan is an educator, author and linguistic campaigner. She is also a presenter/producer at Lotus FM. You can hear her on Inisai Mazhai, Fridays from 6pm to 7pm, and The Best Of Kodambakkam, Sundays 10am to 1pm.

