Penning film soundtracks, travelling with stage shows and actively involved on local TV series - Durban's Rory Booth is a man on a mission.

The recent success of the hit film, Keeping Up with the Kandasamys, has seen its cast and behind the scenes talent thrown into the spotlight, much like the movies original. In the case of Durban's Rory Booth, the sequel has sees him with an added feather in his cap as writer for the film's soundtrack - among other things.

"Love So Crazy" is written by Booth and produced by South Africa’s leading music duo, EasyFreak (Dom Hurd and Jude Kenrick).

It is the official soundtrack for the Keeping Up with the Kandasamys - The Wedding, which released over the Easter weekend.

“Love So Crazy is about being so in love that you can’t imagine your life without the person you share your love with. It’s about that kind of love that you can never put into words but you try anyway. For me, this song makes the listener feel that inexplicable love,” said Booth.

He explained that he submitted his demo to the producers in the hope that they would like it and use it - and they did.

The song is the official soundtrack for Kandasamys: The Wedding and ties into Jodi and Preshen’s (played by Mishqah Parthiephal and Madhushan Singh) journey towards marriage.

The original scoring from the first film came from Chris Letcher (who has also worked on the sequel), and Kyle Deutschmann’s Can’t Get Enough, featured in the movie.

“Love So Crazy is pop with vocal elements of R&B,” said Booth.

“The inspiration was the kind of love I’d want in my life. The kind of love that’s good and easy, that’s strong yet malleable, that’s comfortable and caring, that’s dashing and daring . . . Okay, I think I’m going into the gummy bear lyrics now,” he laughed.

Love So Crazy is available on all major music download and streaming platforms like Google Music, iTunes and Spotify.

Meanwhile, Booth is also on the grind with other aspects of the careers he juggles so well.

“I’m also still involved in the hit TV soapie Uzalo on SABC1, where I play Dr Khan, and I am rehearsing a Kathak performance with the Kala Darshan Institute of Classical Music and Dance. I will soon start rehearsing for Ashwin Singh’s Reoca Light, which will be touring London.

“Music has always been something in me that screams for attention. It feeds my soul. I always live my life to do whatever my heart desires and a big part of me is being a musician.

“Entertaining an audience in song is just as fulfilling as making my audience laugh with my acting or writing for stage and screen.

“I am moved when I have a positive effect on my audience and that’s why I won’t stop.”​

