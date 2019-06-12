Prem Balram RUSA boss. File picture

Durban - Less than 24 hours after Reaction Unit SA was suspended by the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) for alleged misconduct, they are back in business. Prem Balram, director of RUSA, said they sought an urgent interdict in the Durban High Court and were victorious.

"The Durban High Court has ruled in favour of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) this morning and has re-instated the PSIRA registration to operate as normal.

"Services to our clients and the public has been uninterrupted and operations will continue as normal," said Balram.

On Tuesday, PSiRA said they were thorough in its investigation and this immediate suspension is sustained until the finalisation of the Code of Conduct findings.

PSiRA spokesperson Siziwe Zuma explained that according to Section 28 of the Code of Conduct any person convicted of misconduct may be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 24 months.

Balram said their legal team were preparing documents to serve on PSIRA for reputational damages who we believe acted unlawfully and in a corrupt manner for financial gain.

Since the announcement there has been public support on social media platforms for the private security agency.

Mandy Nair: Rusa are the best. No other security even come close.They are fearless and dedicated. God bless. Prayers for them to overcome anything.

Tina Naidoo: They actually more productive than our SAPS. Today people choose their profession by the pay and not their passion. RUSA do it with pride and passion.

Dillon Josh: I have great admiration for RUSA. Even though I am in Pietermaritzburg,I follow all there activities on FB and I wish we can have an efficient company here .The team is very effective and show up even before SAP arrives.I am appalled by this ruling and ask that this be set aside and allow them to do there work.These are brave soldiers who are honest with a no nonsense approach. Let us unite and fight for them.

Godfrey Pillay from Godfrey Pillay & Associates in Tongaat said they had sought an urgent interdict to suspend PSiRA's ruling.

"It has been suspended and RUSA can trade as normal. The matter has been adjourned to June 24 for PSiRA to file replying affidavits."

Balram said they were grateful for the support.

"Special thanks to the public, private companies and law enforcement for the overwhelming support local and abroad.

"This is not the first attack on RUSA and I know its not the last. Corrupt PSIRA officials colluding with criminals with attempt to stop us again but I can assure South Africans that the fight against crime continues."

