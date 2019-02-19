Sibonelo Seni Mkhize

Durban - The man standing trial for murdering 9-year-old Sadia Sukhraj is adamant that he had dagga in his possession on the day he was arrested. Maintaining his innocence during his cross-examination in the Durban High Court on Tuesday, Sibonelo Seni Mkhize told the courthouse that he had a pair of earphones, 2 cellphones and 3 litres of dagga in his bag.

In his evidence in chief, Mkhize said he had bought dagga from Road 1104 in Chatsworth on the morning on May 28 and had been returning home when he was wrongly arrested.

However, under cross-examination State Advocate Kelvin Singh questioned Mkhize about what happened to the dagga.

“The bag I took it along with me to the police station. The bag had a set of my earphones, white in colour. The dagga, I don't know what happened to it,” he said.

Singh added that during warrant officer Hemant Raghoonunda’s testimony, he said that Mkhize did not have items on him.

Raghoonunda also testified that he had to protect Mkhize from the angry community.

Mkhize has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

