Sadia Sukhraj File picture

Durban - The man accused of murdering 9-year-old Sadia Suhkraj has begun testifying in the Durban High Court. Sibonelo Mkhize has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and armed robbery.

Sadia was killed on May 28.

She had been on her way to school with her parents when armed men pounced on her father's car and drove off with her in it.

She was killed in a shootout.

Her father Shailendra testified that he could have fired the fatal shot that killed his child.

On Monday Mkhize told the court that on the day of the incident he had left his Savannah Park home at around 6:30 am and was headed to Road 1104 in Chatsworth to purchase dagga.

Mkhize claimed he sold beer, tobacco, and dagga.

In his testimony, Mkhize said he had R2200 cash and a Samsung S7 and Sony Xperia cellphones in his bag.

He said after purchasing R1800 worth of Zulu tobacco, he went to the Ridge mall in Shallcross to take a taxi back home.

He said when a taxi did not arrive he decided to walk further up the road.

Whilst walking through a small pathway, Mkhize said he was approached by two men carrying a hockey stick.



He said the men walked past him but in a short time, he felt someone grab his hand and place it against his back.

One of the men, said Mkhize, told him "It is you people who are robbing us", before holding him and walking in the direction in which he was heading.

