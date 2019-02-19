Durban - The cross-examination of the man accused of allegedly being involved in the botched hijacking, which claimed the life of Sadia Sukhraj is expected to continue in the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning.



Sibonelo Seni Mkhize, 39, of Savannah Park is facing a count of robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of murder for the 9-year-old's death and his alleged accomplice, Siyabonga Bulose.





In his evidence in chief on Monday, Mkhize told the could he had been returning home from purchasing dagga valued at r1800 from an informal settlement on road 1104, near the Ridge shopping mall in Shallcross, when he was apprehended by two Indian men.





He further told the court, that he was lead by the two men, one of which pointing a firearm at him, down a footpath, where he encountered a large group of Indian people.





He said, the group started hitting him till he fell to the ground.





He was later pulled away from the angry crowd by a policeman, who kicked people away, as he took him to the police vehicle.





