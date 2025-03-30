Safety first: expert guide to finding love through POST's Lonely Hearts

Relationship coach Irene Munthree shares vital safety tips and expert advice for those considering POST's revamped Lonely Hearts column, offering guidance on protecting yourself, while seeking love. Plans are in the pipeline for POST to relaunch the Lonely Hearts column.

Many individuals, who are looking for love, often find themselves apprehensive to do so because they have fears about what could happen with someone they don’t know. Here are a few hints and tips about dating safely online. Munthree is a transformational life coach, who also specialises in relationship coaching. She inspires people with her coaching to open their hearts to the infinite possibility, and has been a coach for the past eight years at her practice called "High on i".

She said everyone should practise safety online. “I suggest you protect your personal information. Do not share your full name, address and contact numbers online, which is something Lonely Hearts already doesn’t do. “Once you hear back, ensure the person you are messaging is who they say they are by asking for a video call. Beware of catfishing, especially if they can’t do a video call, or avoid meeting in public. Do not give anyone money, no matter what the ‘story’ may be.

“Watch out for ‘love bombing’ which is when someone shows an overly fast emotional connection, showering you with compliments and affection. When meeting in person, try as best to have a family/friend drop you off and fetch you or ensure they know where you are at all times. Meet in public at least the first couple of dates,” said Munthree. She said when you get a reply to your Lonely Hearts advert, one should trust one's instincts. If something feels wrong, leave the situation or relationship. “Avoid giving too much personal information. Avoid being too demanding and rigid with physical attributes. Avoid trying too hard to impress by being something you are not. Avoid those who provide vague descriptions of themselves or those only focused on physical appearance. Also avoid someone who only lists their accomplishments, and provides a profile picture that is old or unclear."