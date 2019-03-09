Salman Khan

After working with the dream husband and wife team of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmavaat - the highly acclaimed film-maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has confirmed that his next project will feature Salman Khan in the lead role. Bhansali and Khan have worked together on Khamoshi and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Khan is currently shooting for Bharat with Katrina Kaif.

Remember Malvika Raaj, who played the younger version of Kareena Kapoor in Khabi Khushi Khabie Gham? Well, Raaj is set to make her fully fledged Bollywood debut as a lead actress alongside Rinzing Denzongpa, the son of ace actor Danny Denzongpa.

The action thriller has been titled Squad. There were rumours of Raaj working with Emraan Hashmi on Captain Nawab as well.

Here’s some great news. The man who once made blockbusters like Tridev, Mohra and Gupt, Rajiv Rai, is set to return with a new production after 15years.

While Rai is keen on extending the murder mystery Gupt as a franchise, he has confirmed that his new project will be among the best murder mysteries written.

The film-maker was married to actress Sonam, but the couple divorced two years ago, after being together for 25 years.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is a name to look out for.

After winning loads of acclaim playing the role of MC Sher in Gully Boy, the young actor has apparently signed his next project for a Farhan Akthar production.

Incidentally, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was so impressed by Chaturvedi’s performance, that he sent him a handwritten note and flowers, praising his outstanding work!

