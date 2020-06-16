Save your skin this winter
LIFESTYLE - Cracked lips, crusty elbows and dry skin that seemingly won’t stay moisturised no matter how much lotion you apply - it is that time of the year when our skin is in need of TLC. Cold, harsh winter air deprives the skin of moisture. This can result in a winter rash or irritated skin.
A winter rash may include any of the following symptoms: redness, swelling, itching, flaking, sensitivity, bumps and blisters.
You are more likely to develop a winter rash if you have a history of eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, allergies, asthma and sensitive skin.
Clothing protects most of our skin, but we often fail to protect our faces. Humidity levels are relatively low during winter and strip the skin of its natural moisture.
Cold air tightens the skin’s pores and reduces blood circulation, reducing the naturally occurring oil known as sebum, which acts as a protective layer and traps moisture next to the skin.
Other factors that contribute to dry skin:
- Age: As you age, your pores naturally produce less oil, raising your risk of dry skin.
- Bathing habits: Taking frequent baths or washing with hot water raises your risk of dry skin.
- Winter sun: UVA remains constant throughout the year. This UV penetrates to the second layer of your skin responsible for hyperpigmentation and ageing.
- Indoor heating.
- Certain medications.
There are many skin products that we tend to apply, especially over winter. Here is insight into some of those most commonly used and what you need to know about them:
- Lotion: Lotions have a higher water percentage. They tend to be lightweight, non-greasy, and are more easily absorbed into the skin. They are excellent for normal to slightly dry skin.
- Cream: A cream is a blend of oil and water, with a higher oil percentage. May be heavier and richer than lotions, therefore thicker in consistency.
- Petroleum jelly: A mixture of mineral oils and waxes. It creates a barrier on the skin to protect compromised skin and prevent water loss.
- Glycerin: It can help lock in your skin’s natural moisture and prevent over-drying.
- Olive oil: It is rich in vitamin E and a powerful antioxidant that fights free radicals. It improves skin health by treating inflammation and dryness.
Tips to help you navigate this season:
- A natural exfoliator for the face is a honey and oats scrub: Mix 1 tablespoon honey and 2 tablespoons of raw oats. It is suitable for sensitive skin.
- Reduce coffee: Coffee is a diuretic. Replace it with green tea, which has anti-oxidant effects.
- Time frame hydration: The secret to lock in moisture is to apply body cream immediately after a bath or shower to help keep skin moist.
- Cracked lips: Lock moisture and protect your lips from cold dry air with petroleum jelly.
- Massage: Spend extra time massaging your cleanser or moisturiser into your skin to stimulate circulation.
* Ramlakan is an internationally qualified and trained beauty therapist and the founder of NB Skin Science skin care. You can visit her in Malvern or Musgrave, for skin programmes, at a Natural Beauty Outlet. Keep up on Facebook and Instagram @nbskinscience or visit www.nbskinscience.co.za
