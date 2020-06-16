Save your skin this winter

LIFESTYLE - Cracked lips, crusty elbows and dry skin that seemingly won’t stay moisturised no matter how much lotion you apply - it is that time of the year when our skin is in need of TLC. Cold, harsh winter air deprives the skin of moisture. This can result in a winter rash or irritated skin.

A winter rash may include any of the following symptoms: redness, swelling, itching, flaking, sensitivity, bumps and blisters.

You are more likely to develop a winter rash if you have a history of eczema, rosacea, dermatitis, allergies, asthma and sensitive skin.

Clothing protects most of our skin, but we often fail to protect our faces. Humidity levels are relatively low during winter and strip the skin of its natural moisture.

Cold air tightens the skin’s pores and reduces blood circulation, reducing the naturally occurring oil known as sebum, which acts as a protective layer and traps moisture next to the skin.