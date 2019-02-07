Durban - KZN police have opened a case of malicious damage to property after a group of schoolboys caught on CCTV footage vandalised a home in Merebank last week.

The home-owners came home to find nine of the windows had been broken.

The footage released on social media shows a group of boys, some wearing school uniform carrying wooden planks and poles.

The boys are seen entering the yard, allegedly hitting the family’s dog then swinging at the house gate and windows repeatedly.

They were apparently looking for two men who they allege are robbers and believe were hiding in the home.

Naadira Moola told POST that her brother had unlocked the driveway gate because she had told him that a delivery would be arriving soon.

The two boys entered our home as an escape route.

"They told him that they were being accused of robbing a boy at a nearby ground but denied it was them.

"They told my brother that they were now being chased by the group and threatened to be killed. When my brother told them to leave, they said they were scared and had called the police, and would only leave when the police arrived.

This behaviour cannot be accepted as you cannot just go into someone’s home and start damaging their property, and endangering lives,” she said.

