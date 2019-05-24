Kiara Abigail Naidoo

Durban - THE dog that mauled a 6-year-old girl while she was on her way to a church service at a school in Chatsworth has been removed and its owner suspended from his job as caretaker at the school. Kiara Abigail Naidoo sustained 38 stitches to her head after she was attacked by a Rottweiler.

The Grade 1 pupil was dragged several metres by the dog, as it inflicted eight deep wounds to her head. She was taken to RK Khan Hospital for treatment.

The chairperson of the school governing body at Merryhill Primary, Anisa Moosa, said the incident happened at about 6 pm and that the child was in the care of the school’s tenant, a pastor.

She said the child was not a pupil at the school.

“The dogs in question all belong to our SGB-employed caretaker. They’ve since all been removed from the premises. The caretaker has since been suspended.”

Moosa said they had made efforts to meet Kiara’s parents “and all other associated parties, to convey our apologies”.

However, Kiara’s mother, Karen Naicker, said despite reporting the matter to the school, she had not received any feedback.

“The school is not communicating with me. I have referred the matter to my attorney, Lavitha Marimuthoo.

“No one has informed me that the dog has been removed from the premises.”

Naicker said she expected the school to handle the matter better.

“The psychological effects of the attack are manifesting on Kiara. She is always sad and all of a sudden she begins to cry. We’ll be taking her to a psychologist.”

Naicker said her daughter also complained of severe headaches.

“I’ve decided to send her back to school in the third term. By then she should heal properly. Her school principal is sending her work home every day and we’re ensuring she’s on par with what is being taught in school.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said a case of keeping a ferocious dog had been opened at the Bayview police station.

POST