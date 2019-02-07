Durban - SAPS Search and Rescue are expected to resume the search for a teenager who was swept out to sea in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday. The teenager and three of his friends believed to be between 16 and 18 were swimming at the main beach in Amanzimtoti on Wednesday afternoon when they were swept out to sea by the current.

Three friends are recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police divers are continuing the search today.



Operations Manager for Vema Paramedics, Massimo Galassi, said the teenagers went into the water after the lifeguards had finished their shift.

"The beach was closed for swimming. The boys entered the water and were swept out to sea by a rip current. Swimmers who were training a nearby pool heard their screams for help and contacted paramedics and the beach manager."

Galassi said his paramedics including a team from ER24 managed to pull three of the boys to the shore.



"The boys were transported to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital while SAPS Search and Rescue began searching for the fourth boy. The search, however, was abandoned because it was getting dark."

Galassi said the search is expected to resume at first light on Thursday morning.

"Swimmers must avoid going into the water when there are no lifeguards on duty. Beaches are closed at a certain time to avoid incidents like this."

POST