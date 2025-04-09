Seatides Combined School's inspiring recovery from tornado damage with corporate support

More than half of Seatides Combined School's buildings have been handed over following extensive repairs, a year after a devastating tornado last June destroyed the facilities. While corporate sponsors and NGOs stepped up to fund the reconstruction, the Department of Education has yet to contribute financially to the rebuilding efforts.

Teaching and learning had been taking place from prefab classrooms on the school grounds. The sponsors comprised the Gift of the Givers, Zimbali Foundation, Venk-Pac, CMH Ford, Pro Fibre, ECR, Bidtanks, Dunlop, Standard Bank, Cell C and Altacon. Each block has been dedicated to a sponsor that helped with the repairs.

The physical science, life science and foundation phase blocks are still in need of repairs. Despite the setback following the tornado, the school attained a 97% National Senior Certificate pass rate. To date, the Department of Education (DOE) has not provided funds to repair the school.

“On behalf of the Department of Education, I would like to give our internal gratitude to the private and corporate sectors who have made this day a possibility," said Simon Siyabonga Lushozi, the superintendent education manager at the KZN DoE. “When the tornado happened, I remember the head of department had visited the school. There was a lot of big talk from our side but unfortunately so far, we have done very little, if anything. But today we are able to stand here and reclaim 7 of our 10 learning centres because of the corporate world and the Gift of the Givers. “Timelines were set but we were unable to come to the party as we were supposed to. I come from a department, who failed to do what it was supposed to do but I’m thankful to each and everyone who made this a possibility," said Lushozi.

Kola Govender, the former principal who retired recently, said many people promised to help but did not follow through. “The initial offers we received from many companies were overwhelming. Only some have stood the test. They have shown commitment and boldness to make a difference in the world. To date, we received no funding from the Department of Education. “It will shock you to know their names, and the excuses they came up with, to not commit to our reconstruction. Then there were some individuals who came personally to see me at school and offer assistance towards the rebuilding. They walked the talk,” said Govender.

He said the school owed thanks to Bilal Jeewa, Ricky Naidoo, Marlene Tholsie, Sujata, Professor Poobalan Pillay and MK Angajan. Ruvandhiran Naidoo, the acting principal, said there was still a lot to do before the pupils returned to their classrooms. “While 7 of the 10 blocks are ready for usage, 3 remain incomplete. The 8th block, which is the science labs, both physical and biology labs, are currently being repaired by the Divine Life Society and Mangroo Foundation. However, more funds are needed to complete the block since it involves all the equipment for the teaching."