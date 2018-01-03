Durban - Local comedian and member of popular group Dingalings, Adhir Singh, who died in a car crash on the N3, near Spaghetti Junction on Monday night will be laid to rest today.

KZN Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said two vehicles were involved in the collision, Singh died at the scene and the other, Clinton Pillay, was taken to hospital for medical attention but later died.

The 22-year-old's death comes less than a month after another member of Dingalings, Melvyn David, was killed in an accident in Phoenix.

His sister Sandhia Singh described him has a loving and spiritual person.

"He was always the baby of the family. Always smiling and laughing. From the age of five he started playing the tabla and dholak. He never went for any formal lessons but was self taught. This gift led him to the Dingalings group and here he flourished in the entertainment industry."

Singh said her brother's life was finally taking shape.

"A few months ago he started a job in marketing and was doing well. Our family was very proud of his accomplished and he was the happiest he has ever been."

Fellow Dingalings comedians, Senzo Mthethwa and Koobeshan Naidoo, took to social media to pay tribute to Singh.

Mthethwa wrote: Sad to hear of the loss of Adhir Singh II Gone too soon. Rest in peace buddy.

Naidoo wrote: RIP Adhir Singh II. I cannot believe this. Go well laaitie. Going to miss you. You were a phenomenal kid laaitie...so talented, respectful, honest.

Singh's funeral will be held his home in Northdene, Queensburgh from 1.30pm to 3pm.

His cremation will take place at the Clare Estate Crematorium at 4pm.

