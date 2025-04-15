Seef agent suspended for derogatory remarks against Indian community

A SEEFF real estate agent has been suspended after posting a video where he used the derogatory c***** word against Indians. Trevor Sturgess, 55, of Gauteng, has since apologised, claiming he wasn't aware of the term's offensive nature.

However, Sturgess has been suspended and faces disciplinary action from his employer who maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination. Sturgess posted a video on this Facebook page – ‘Living next door to Mrs Naidoo’ – where in the lyrics he described her as “oh Mrs Naidoo, you sexy c*****, you”. Ted Frazer, the national marketing manager for the Seeff Property Group said the video was unacceptable.

“Having viewed the post, Seeff has immediately suspended the individual concerned, pending an urgent disciplinary process. “The content of the video is a violation of our values, and the explicit social media policies applicable to all employees. We have a zero tolerance policy with regard to any form of discrimination, and we will act decisively where our values and policies are transgressed,” said Frazer. Soon after the video went viral for the wrong reasons, Sturgess issued an online apology in which he said merely did the video for comedy and not out of disrespect. He said he did not know that the video would have caused such an outcry.