Krijay Govender: Actress, director and stand-up comedienne



Better half: Praveen Govender (yes we are both Govenders). I always tell people of other cultures (with a straight face) that I married my cousin to keep the wealth in the family. It’s shocking how many people believe that joke. We are not related prior.





How he proposed: He didn’t. He moved to Joburg and was searching for a place to buy. One weekend, he asked me to come up and help him find a place. We saw a cosy little house but it was way out of his bachelor price range, so I casually said: “I’ll help”. It was only when my mum, upon my return, said “you two are buying property together?” that I realised I had said yes without even being asked. I moved to Johannesburg a month later and got married the day I moved in. It’s the most unromantic proposal.





Married for: 15 years. We have known each other for 30 years. We were head boy and head girl of the same high school (Nilgiri Secondary in Marriannhill). Hence our current home has writing on the front gate “once upon a time in Marriannhill”. We never dated in high school. It was post-university that we hooked up.





Kids: Milan (13), Janah (10), and Oben (4)





What has made your relationship stand the test of time? I’m not sure 15 years is “test of time”. It certainly is a test. We actually met at the regional finals of a debating contest in primary school. And we have never stopped debating. I think if the arguing stops the chemistry is gone (in our case). We’re both very headstrong.

We are each other's best friends in terms of supporting each other's career and dreams.

We never stop the other person from doing anything cool or that will bring them personal growth.

We love each other's families and completely got it very early in the marriage that that was crucial in a marriage. Do the work to reach out and make the circle bigger. It’s so rich and fulfilling in the long run.

We're genuinely interested in each other, especially now that we have a common enemy, otherwise known as the kids.

We check in but never check on.

A sense of humour is a must to survive marriage.

And, of course, the physical and frequency thereof.

And the most important thing. Christ. That's the glue and the authority that keeps us together. The love and fear of Jesus Christ.













Ravi R: former radio presenter at East Coast Radio, Master Of Ceremonies:

Better half: Maashi Rampersad (Ramdutt), former Miss India South Africa.

How did you propose: She and I share a common interest and that's music. At the end of every radio show, I used to dedicate a love song to her, as well as a message of love. So one day I popped the question on-air? And the answer was yes!

Married for: 15 years

Kids: Yariv Ravi Rampersad, a vibrant 13-year-old son, who has a passion for acting and drama. He is fluent in isiZulu and helps lecture first-year varsity students. And Svara Rampersad, an 8-year-old beauty. Just like the brother, she loves drama and acting.

What has made your relationship last: The relationship has stood the test of time through understanding each other's feelings and profiles as public figures. Trust is also critically important, and showing love and care always. Spending quality time, not just with the kids but also with each other. We still have date nights, which include dinners, weekend getaways, movies, theatre and dancing.





Ashok Sewnarain: CEO and Founder of IBV – International Vaults:

Better half: Sharoona Sewnarain

How you proposed: Proposed to Sharoona in Pizzaland, Belmont Arcade on Durban Beachfront, on Valentine’s Day in 1982.

Married for: 36 years.

Kids: Yajna (33) and Rahul (31).

What has made your relationship stand the test of time: Large doses of love, laughter and forgiveness.





JJ Mathura: Actress, businesswoman, former radio personality:

Better half: Vikash Mathura

How he proposed: He didn’t! Not formally at least… We were having lunch at the SABC canteen, we were both radio DJs at the time, and he casually suggested we should get married. I agreed and the next afternoon we were standing before a magistrate.

Married for: 26 years

Kids: Two absolutely gorgeous children. Shabadh (23) and Simran (20) ... Our pride and joy.

What has made your relationship stand the test of time: A husband who’s madly in love with me ! Contrary to what fans believe, Vikash is the quiet spouse. Not an extrovert at all, unlike me . So he balances me out perfectly. I’m loud, reactive and highly emotional. He’s calm, stable and logical. Perfect Yin and Yang. Being understanding, compromising and supportive are necessary ingredients in a relationship and we have that in abundance.





* Pics: Supplied/Facebook




