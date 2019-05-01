The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and pianist sings in about 20 languages, including six African languages.

AFRO-INDO fusion artist Maithili Shome is a young musician on the rise. She debuted as a playback singer for the Eubulus Timothy movie Deep End earlier this year, and more recently can be heard on a song in the recently released, Kandasamys - The Wedding.

The 19-year-old singer, songwriter, composer and pianist sings in about 20 languages, including six African languages. She specialises in genres such as traditional African, African gospel, Sufi fusion, light music, folk fusion, opera, Indian and western classical.

Born in Assam, India, Shome spent most of her childhood in South Africa, arriving here when she was five years old.

“I recently turned 19 and I currently reside in Johannesburg. I’m in my second year of study at the University of Witwatersrand, completing a Bachelor’s degree in music.

“My focus at the moment is to expose myself to as many genres as possible, so I can create more music of my own in the near future. Parallel to my formal training, in both Hindustani classical and western classical music, I have explored genres such as Sufi fusion, African traditional, Indian folk, as well as African gospel. I wouldn’t say I specialise in any of the genres, but I mostly perform Afro-Indo fusion music.”

Shome said her passion for music was rooted in her family.

“Music is in my genes. My parents were the first to recognise my talent and nurture it. I don’t look at music from the perspective of a career, rather I see music as my first love and my passion.

“I have always been taught to follow my heart and that is exactly what I do. I live in a world of music. My inspiration is drawn from artists of various genres, namely Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya Ghoshal, Miriam Makeba, Abida Parveen, Ajay-Atul and Salim-Suleiman.”

Shome’s journey began under the training of her mother and first guru, Monali Shome.

Shome made her commercial debut on Zee TV Africa along with the launch of her band, AAFRIND. She was also crowned Zee TV’s Golden Girl after having represented South Africa in the Indian musical reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2016 and ranked in the top 14 out of 150000 contestants globally.

More recently, her success flowed into the film as a playback singer.

“My recent experience of making music for two films has been quite exciting - something I thoroughly enjoyed. In Kandasamys - The Wedding, I have sung and co-composed a Tamil song, Unnaaley Anbe - translated to ‘It’s all because of you my love’, for the wedding scene of the film.

“It is a love song set during the typical Indian traditional wedding that takes place between two people, who are deeply in love. The song describes the thoughts of the groom as he is getting married and how this moment is like a dream come true.”

Her band, AAFRIND, consists of some of the finest musicians, namely Luke van der Merwe, Vivek Parshotam, Phresh, David Klassen, Curt Peters as well as Avish Ramkissoon and Tansen Nepaul.

