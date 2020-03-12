Shroff’s fans will not be disappointed

LIFESTYLE - Four years ago, an up-and-coming young talent and the son of legend Jackie Shroff, appeared in only his second film. Tiger Shroff had the looks and potential to attain the mass appeal and did just that with the first two Baaghi’s. Now, just months after winning yet again with War, Shroff returns as the Baaghi franchise gets its latest chapter. The story is an adaptation of the 2012 South Indian film, Vettai. In fulfilling a childhood promise to their late father (Jackie Shroff), whenever called upon, Ronnie (Tiger Shroff) comes to the aid of his weaker brother, Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh); and when the latter ends up on a work mission in Syria, it is safe to say that all hell breaks loose.

Tiger as Ronnie is known for effortlessly breaking through safe-houses and going through the gears to ensure he brings fireworks to the big screen with his unique brand of intense action. This time he battles an entire nation; and this high octane concept is the film’s unique selling point. It is safe to say that Shroff is at his best here and that his fan following that he has built up will not be disappointed.

Deshmukh delivers a worthy performance with some fantastic comic timing, he strikes the perfect balance between timid and sharp.

Shraddha Kapoor is good as well; this comes as a surprise considering a lack of focus on the romantic angle, however her vibrant spirit and the choice of dialogues given to her definitely add a spark to the film.

Ankita Lokhande also deserves a mention, what a long way she has come since her television days. Jameel Khoury is convincing as the devilish Abu Jalal, while Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma also do well.



Director Ahmed Khan tackles the intricacies of the foreign land perfectly, he showcases life in Syria and avoids delving into any unsavoury stereotypes. There is no forced patriotic theme either and rather the film shows empathy to the political tensions between India and Pakistan by giving off a message of peace.

Farhad Samji’s dialogues are good again, however a major disappointment this time is the music. Unlike the first two films, there is

A lack of originality in this soundtrack that arguably causes the album to completely fall flat.



The item song “Do You Love Me” is poorly composed and the visuals of the well-sounded “Dus Bahane” remake are below-par. Another con I picked up on was a slight lack of coherence in the screenplay from the initial flashback sequence, something that could have been better executed. However, this one is all about the action — and the film certainly delivers in that department.



All in all, with Baaghi 3, Bollywood now has its most consistent all-out-action franchise. Despite the lack of originality in the music department and the wafer-thin plotline, this one leaves no stone unturned in upping the entertainment factor for its target audience. Tiger’s Shroff’s performance and the quality of the action sequences ensure that the masses are bound to pounce. There is only so much that you can ask for from a masala entertainer in this day and age, and the packaging of this one should make it a blockbuster at the box-office.

Baaghi 3 is showing at Cine Centre theatres nationwide.



Rating: 3½/5

* Gutta is a Wits University media student with an interest in sport and entertainment. He is the head writer at Bollywood Frenzy (Facebook). Connect with him on Instagram @razeengutta

