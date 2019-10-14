Skaiz has no limit









Sheen Skaiz Picture: Facebook LIFESTYLE - ​DURBAN rapper and producer Sheen Skaiz is on the rise. After “blowing up” on the music scene with a collaboration with Sketchy Bongo, Skaiz’s career escalated. His musical talents and creativity grabbed the attention of artists, including singer-songwriter Spoek Mathambo, Chicago-based DJ and producer Flosstradamus, and DJ Hi-Tek from Die Antwoord. Kicking things up a gear, Skaiz recently released the single Stick to Me featuring the sought-after eclectic muso, Captain Blu, who previously collaborated with Aewon Wolf and Masandi. Skaiz said he wanted to create an “infectious composition, something catchy and easy to love”.

He said for Stick to Me, he was inspired to create something that united African countries and was authentic to Africa.

“A friend from Tanzania mentioned that I should work with this guy from Nigeria, named Captain Blu. I contacted him and that was history right there.”

He said the song’s music genre was Afrobeat and was a combination of West African musical styles.

“The song is a colourful ode to having a loyal woman in your life, someone you admire, cherish and can easily put on a pedestal, while knowing the feelings are mutual. It’s definitely a tune to welcome in spring and may well stick with us throughout the summer.”

His interest in music production, he said, began in Grade 10 - when a friend introduced him to a music production programme called Fruity Loops.

“From then, hundreds of beats were made and I started writing lyrics and rapping in college.”

Skaiz said he became interested in pursuing music after his friend, Sketchy Bongo, invited him to his studio.

“I was there to show some rappers my beats. I was then dared to write and record a verse, and it turned out my verse was really good and out-rapped everybody in the room. That was when I knew.”

In 2014, he won the Jagermeister’s Back the Artist. It is an annual competition that searches for South Africa’s musical talent.

“That’s when the industry started to take notice of Sheen Skaiz. I was working with the Sama (SA Music Awards)-nominated producer for Jack Parrow and Die Antwoord, Justin De NoBrega.”

Asked what he loved most about making music, he said: “I love the creative process, from the sounds to the lyrics to the visuals. I have been obsessed with art (sketching and drawing) since I was three. I then went on to finish my degree in design and marketing.

“Creativity is in my blood. I also enjoy knowing people love and appreciate my art, and there is no better feeling than knowing something I created from nothing is being played on repeat, across the globe.”

His watershed moment arrived in 2016 when he released Get Right, which charted at number one on 5FM’s Hip Hop Charts for 10 weeks, making the Top 100 songs of 2016 on the station.

It also reached number one on Durban Youth Radio and was featured on The Expresso Show on SABC 3.

Skaiz went on to feature with A-list South African artists Kwesta, Tellaman, and Big Star Johnson on Kyle Deutsch’s Remix for Can’t Get Enough.

It was nominated for Remix of the Year at the 2017 SA Music Awards.

“Right now, I’m focusing on releasing more music. I will be dropping an EP of about six or seven tracks soon but, for now, you can expect a lot of visuals and singles.

“I’ll also be working on tracks for my debut album. I do have a few non-music related projects I’m working on, but I’ll reveal that at a later stage.”

Stick to Me, said Skaiz, should be on all national radio stations soon and that will be followed up by a music video. The single was recently launched at Durban’s Azar Night Club.

Skaiz will perform next at Hot Shots Night Club, in Tongaat, on November 2.

Stick to Me is available for download on Google Play and iTunes and for streaming on Spotify and Apple music.

Keep up with Skaiz on his Facebook page: @sheenskaiz

