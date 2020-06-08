Sleeping Buddha releases lockdown EP

Verulam muso Trishen Govender, aka Sleeping Buddha, has released his new music project, an eclectic fusion of electronic music and gqom. The extended play record (EP) consists of four new songs. It is called Area 51. "The goal was to take electronic music and gqom music to new heights with this body of work," he said. Govender rose in popularity after touring with South African rapper Sho Madjozi and dance/electronic duo Rudeboyz at the Nyege Nyege Festival in Uganda - considered the most important four-day international music festival in East Africa. Govender said he took the independent route with this project, by keeping the production in-house, including publishing.

He said for artists this was the golden age for streaming.

“People are spending more time on the internet during the lockdown than ever before and it is the best time to release art, and curiosity, I guess, grows even more.

“This release, which will be my third instalment as a full body of work in my discography, will be released worldwide on all digital platforms and it will be available for streaming exclusively on my website.”

He said we were living in interesting times and as creatives this was a good time to create great art and share it with the world.

“If you’re an artist, just put your art out there because people are consuming content like never before.

“It’s almost a bitter-sweet feeling. It’s a good time to keep people entertained but at the same time, we have to remain positive about the outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I also think as artists we have to keep people on track mentally. Create great art so people will almost forget about the negatives around us. Art can heal and put people in a more positive frame of mind.”

Govender’s music has featured internationally on music blogs and podcasts and in European clubs in Paris, Amsterdam and London.

Later this year, he plans to release a line of branded clothing in collaboration with local designers.

His new release will be available for streaming on June 9 on his website www.sleepingbuddhastore.com, three days before the official release. It will go on sale worldwide digitally on June 12.

