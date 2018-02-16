Durban - Parents have accused a Durban soccer coach of foul play after he allegedly stole money meant for their children to tour Spain.

The two-week trip, which was allegedly scheduled for last October, cost 12 parents between R42000 to R46000 for each child.

They were left red-faced when the tour to the country, whose prized clubs include Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, failed to materialise.

After three months had passed and failing to get answers from the 52-year-old man, the owner of a sports academy, they reported the matter to the Greenwood Park SAPS.

The man was arrested last month and charged with theft under false pretences.

He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail until his next appearance next month.

Although up to 12 cases are believed to have been opened, by yesterday, police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they had found only one complaint relating to the case.

A parent, who declined to be named and had opened a case, said 11 others were allegedly conned.

“Last July, the man told us he wanted to take the team on a soccer tour to Spain in October and it would cost around R42000 for each child.

"This included flights, accommodation, tours and meals,” said the parent.

He added that his 12-year-old son joined the academy last year and had not experienced a problem with the man.

“He seemed trustworthy, so we agreed to send our children on tour with him.”

The 37-year-old businessman claimed that in September, the man had informed parents that he was unable to acquire visas in Durban and needed to travel to Pretoria to get them done.

“We paid an additional R2000 each for the visas and his return flight home.

"He gave us the airline tickets but we never heard from him since. We contacted the Spanish Embassy and they confirmed that no flights had been booked under our children’s names and that’s when we realised something was wrong.”

When the man was tracked down, he allegedly informed the father the trip would be delayed and another was planned for November but, yet again, nothing materialised.

“My son loves soccer. This would have been a dream trip. That’s why I dipped into my savings to pay the cost.”

Another parent, who also claimed he opened a case against the man, said: “I had to take a loan from the bank and borrow money from my family to pay for the trip. My son is a huge soccer fan and I wanted to give him this opportunity. I cannot believe what has happened.”

POST