Durban - A Westville man accused of calling his neighbours “coolies” and telling them to go “back to Chatsworth” is himself planning to move - as “far away as possible” from them.

Jarrod Northcote says he’s had enough of his neighbour Shunmugam Govender, whom he accused of making his life a “living hell”, rather than the other way round, as Govender had alleged.

He said in opposing papers before the Durban High Court that he had now decided to place his property on the market.

“We cannot tolerate his unlawful and unacceptable behaviour any longer.”

Admitting he had reported his neighbour to the authorities several times, Northcote claimed Govender has total disregard for municipal by-laws, therefore impacting on the use and enjoyment of his property.

In his founding papers, Govender said Northcote had called the fire department, police and building inspectors to complain about everything from his parked cars, dogs and building work.

Govender obtained an interim interdict against Northcote and his father, Clive, at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court last year to allegedly protect him, his wife, Meenakumarie, and son, Ruvaal, from further alleged abuse.

Govender thereafter sought an order from the Durban High Court to stop Northcote from also posting pictures and spreading rumours about his family on social media as well as from damaging his vehicles.

But Northcote, who is married with two small children, claimed many of the allegations are simply lies.

He denied being rude and aggressive when he went to the Govenders’ home one night to ask them to get one of their guests, attending a 21st birthday party, to remove a vehicle that was blocking his driveway.

The vehicle actually belonged to Northcote’s own guest, as he later found out, but he said he was nevertheless polite to the Govenders.

“I apologised for the intrusion and wished his son a happy 21st birthday. I proceeded back to my property.”

Northcote claimed that Ruvaal and his friend even came over to his home and asked to see his Seat Leon Cupra vehicle and he agreed.

He argued that, was he aggressive as accused, that would never have happened.

Northcote admitted that he had alerted authorities about Govender’s dogs, claiming they were undernourished and often tied with a short rope without food or water.

“I was genuinely concerned for the dogs.”

He said he called the SPCA when the dogs continuously ran out when Govender failed to close his gate. This caused the dog to rummage through garbage and it was almost run over by him.

While Govender said he had to give away his two dogs because of the complaints, Northcote said his neighbour got two new puppies which did the same.

“These dogs were painfully thin and underfed, full of ticks and fleas. I contacted the SPCA again as I could not bear the thought of these two young puppies to be ill-treated any longer.”

Northcote said he called the fire department for the burning of “toxic waste” in Govender’s backyard. He produced pictures as evidence.

On calling metro police, Northcote said this was done after Govender’s guests parked on the roadway, blocking the flow of traffic.

He added that Govender parked his vehicles illegally for weeks on the road’s cul-de-sac and the fines were evidence of the misdemeanour.

Northcote further admitted to alerting building inspectors after Govender bought a vacant lot opposite his house to park his cars.

“I dispute that he is the owner and must submit proof that the property is in his name.”

Northcote said the constant dropping and picking up of vehicles, the “wheel spinning” and “racing” had become a nuisance and disturbance.

Relating an incident in November, he denied calling the son’s girlfriend a b****, and further denied that his father had called the couple “dumb coolies”.

“On the contrary, I have video footage, the verbal content of what transcribed. (Govender) referred to me as a c***, * ***, fat white boy and made statements such as You’re going to die soon... I don’t have one gun, I’ve got six guns you m*****, f*** off to the Bluff,” he said in papers before the court.

He said he had launched his own application for an interim protection order from the magistrate’s court, but that both parties were asked to settle the matter and subsequently agreed that both applications would be withdrawn.

Upon agreement, it was made an order of court, but according to Northcote, the Govenders have “persisted”, which flew in the face of the settlement.

Northcote said he lacked the financial freedom or the emotional strength to pursue the matter and would rather sell his house and “move as far away as possible”.

Speaking to POST after filing, Northcote said he was anything but racist.

“Some of my closest friends are Indians and I liaise frequently with business colleagues who are also Indian.”

Govender has until next week to file his answering affidavit.

POST