Durban - ALMOST 12 years have passed since a Hillary mother vanished and her family are no closer to finding the truth of her fate after an extended inquest could not ascertain whether she was dead or alive. On Friday, Magistrate Irfaan Khalil said he could not make a finding and blamed the police for bungling the investigation into the disappearance of Faeika Esop Ali.

She has been missing since February 9, 2007.

Her businessman boyfriend, Sateesh Isseri, was subsequently charged with murder but in 2016 the charges against him were withdrawn.

The State began its inquest into her disappearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court at the start of 2017.

“We are today, some 12 years down the line, in no better position to ascertain what became of Miss Ali,” Khalil said on Friday.

“Her loved ones, family and friends must continue to live in the anguish of not knowing what became of her.”

He said allegations of corruption, a dishonest witness, concealment of evidence and more were among the reasons he could not come up with a finding.

Khalil added that there was no evidence to show why Ali’s body had not been found. A Moulana Babu, who was allegedly the last person to have seen her alive and could have been interviewed by the police, was now dead.

“The police had a role to play. It is most obvious they would interview Moulana Babu, but they didn’t. They had a duty to search for her but they failed to act. Moulana Babu was not interviewed and private investigators (hired by Isseri at the time) were speaking to witnesses instead.”

Khalil said the mere fact that no one had heard from Ali was insufficient to conclude that she was dead.

On hearing this, Ali’s relatives, including two brothers, left the court.

Her son, Razdien, 29, told POST this week the police had not “performed in the manner they should have”.

He said the case was unique and over the years a lot of officers had been involved and the docket had often changed hands.

“It saddens us and hurts me as a son because there is no way that a person just leaves and disappears.”

Speaking outside court, Isseri’s attorney, Anand Nepaul, said for Ali’s family the inquest had given them an opportunity to present all the evidence, express their emotions and understand the process.

“The magistrate dealing with the matter was very thorough. Justice does not always mean you get what you think you are entitled to, or a finding consistent with what you want.

“Justice is determined independently of individual desires and intent, so the result may not be one which the family anticipated. But what is more important, is that they were given a fair opportunity to participate at every level of the inquiry, understand the evidence and the law applicable and the final decision by the magistrate.

“For Isseri, the matter has been a long, demanding, tiring journey going back many years and you would have understood from the magistrate’s reasoning and findings that justice was being denied to him at different stages by different people.

“But due to perseverance, hard work and many hours of pain and agony and expense he has been able to establish that he is not responsible in any way for the disappearance or alleged death of the missing person.”

However, Isseri still faces charges of bribery and corruption in the Commercial Crime Court that are related to Ali’s disappearance. He is charged along with former Hawks boss, Brigadier Simon Madonsela.

It is alleged that Madonsela took money from Isseri and Ali’s family in 2010 and 2011, while he was in charge of the docket related to the missing person case.

Ali, a divorced mother of two, was last seen with her uMhlanga business partner and boyfriend of six years, Isseri, on the night of her disappearance.

It is alleged that Ali, who met Isseri in 1998, had told her sister days before her disappearance that she was going to leave him and she was also “hopeful for her future”.

Her sister was the last to see Ali with Isseri.

But during the inquest, Isseri claimed that Ali wanted to see her religious leader, a Moulana Babu, about their separation.

While driving towards the moulana’s home, Isseri claimed she was speaking to someone over the phone, had become aggressive and smashed the windscreen, which compelled him to stop the vehicle.

The moulana allegedly picked her up on the N2 near Newlands West.

Her family could not locate her and the State, in 2015, alleged that Isseri had killed Ali “in circumstances unknown to the State”.

