Durban - THE voters roll is officially closed there is still time for South African voters living abroad to register to vote. The Independent Electoral Committee of South Africa (IEC) made the official announcement on Tuesday that May 8 has been set down for elections.

In a tweet, the IEC tweeted: “Proclamation of the #SAElections2019 date took place today, 26 February, and the voters' roll closes at midnight tonight. Still, a few hours left for registered voters to check and update their voters' roll address at http://www.elections.org.za/MyIEC."

However, applicants living abroad have until March 13 to register to vote at their embassies.

They have been urged to also notify their chief electoral officer if there are changes to their addresses or if they need to re-register.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the date during his State of the Nation Address in February.

The IEC will now begin preparations ahead of the election day which is a Wednesday.

More than 200 political parties are expected to contest the elections.

