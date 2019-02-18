Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after an elderly woman was found dead at a beach on the South Coast on Saturday afternoon. The woman, believed to be 62-years-old, was found lying on the sand in Glenmore Beach in Port Edward by beach-goers.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police received a complaint by a member of the community informing them of murder at Glenmore Beach.

"Officers proceeded to the scene and when they arrived at the beach they found a 62-year-old woman with stab wounds to the face and neck. The woman was certified dead at the scene."

According to reports from the South Coast Sun members of the community are offering a reward of R10 000 for information that could lead to arrests.

Gwala said a case of murder was being opened at the Port Edward SAPS for investigations.

"Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is urged to contact police," urged Gwala.

