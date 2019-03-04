Durban - A South Coast woman is expected to appear in the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court on Monday after allegedly killing her husband during a domestic dispute. The woman, 36, allegedly threw a knife at her 48-year-old husband during an argument at their home in Pumula near Hibberdene on the South Coast on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said it is believed that the knife struck the husband at the back of his thigh.

"The knife cut through an artery on his thigh and the victim collapsed. He bled profusely and died at the scene."

Mbhele said the woman, however, was arrested and taken into police custody.

"She was charged with murder and spent the weekend behind bars. The woman is expected to appear in court on Monday."

In November, former policeman Gary Govender, 37, was charged with murder of his wife also in the Hibberdene area. He is currently out on bail.

