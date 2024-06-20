‘A dream come true’ if hockey star Jarmanpreet Singh is part of India Olympic team

INDIAN hockey team defender Jarmanpreet Singh is eager to make his Olympics debut in Paris after missing out on the historic bronze medal campaign in Tokyo. Jarmanpreet has been a constant feature under chief coach Craig Fulton, starting every match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, the Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, the Test matches against South Africa and Australia, and all FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches – except the game against Germany on June 8, when he took to the pitch in the second half.

“The chemistry in the team is exceptional. We have regular player meetings off the pitch where we discuss previous games and ways we can help each other on the pitch,” Jarmanpreet said in a Hockey India release. “The whole team is pulling in the same direction, and I feel we are in good rhythm. “Like all the other players, I always try to give my best on the pitch, and hope to make the squad for the Olympics.

“It would be a matter of great pride for me and my family if I play in my first Olympic Games at the Paris 2024 Olympics – a dream come true. “If I do get selected, my aim would still be to give my 100 percent for the team, as the team always comes first.” He debuted in the 2018 Champions Trophy in Breda, where India finished second.

Since then, he has played 106 matches and amassed several accolades, including winning gold in the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, and the silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Jarmanpreet also won the gold medal with the Indian men’s hockey team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023. The 27-year-old has just returned from a splendid outing in the Pro League in Antwerp and London, where he had the honour of playing his 100th international match when India took on Belgium on May 24. He was also named Player of the Match when India trumped Germany 3-0 on June 1, thanks to his constant threat on the right flank and a sublime assist that helped Gurjant Singh score, in addition to his tireless defensive duties.

"I love playing on the right side and also like to attack. My primary job is to defend but in the game I get a lot of opportunities to run in and join the attack.



Reflecting on his recent performances, the defender said: "The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches in Antwerp and London turned out to be a good experience.