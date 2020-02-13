After winning her division at the African Youth Chess Championship, Naidoo will compete in the World Cadet Chess Championship in Georgia later this year.
Naidoo’s journey in competitive chess started in in 2016 after coach Estelle Oberholzer of Chessnuts suggested that she compete in tournaments in order to improve her skills.
In 2016, she became the youngest player to compete in the South African Junior Chess Championship, aged just 5.
Naidoo has since competed in multiple tournaments and participated at the Commonwealth Youth Championship in India last year.