Conrad voices concerns over SA bowling stocks

WHEN lists of all-time fast bowling greats are being drawn, it is hard to imagine one without a number of South African names in it. As a country, we have been blessed with the game’s most finest fast bowlers with an attitude to match the difficulty of the craft that is fast bowling.

To this day, the fast bowling department is the strength of the Proteas Test team with Kagiso Rabada leading the charges. However, outside of Rabada, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, the bowling stocks are drying out in the domestic scene and test coach Shukri Conrad is concerned. “If you look at the final (CSA 4-Day) that just took place now, I don’t think you saw anyone bowl above 136 KPH and that is a massive concern especially for a country like ours where we’ve always had good fast bowling stocks,” Conrad told Independent Media in an exclusive interview.

“You take Nandre (Burger) out of that final, with respect to the guys that were playing, there was no pace. “From the spinners point of view, outside of Keshav (Maharaj), what are our spinning stocks looking like? When conditions aren’t spin-friendly, will they be able to make a positive impact on the game? “If I’m being brutally honest, the standards of our bowling as a collective is not strong. It makes it really tough to use the first-class game as the only benchmark or barometer for selecting batters”

Contrary to the consistency of Test bowlers such as Rabada, the batting department has been the ultimate Achilles heel in the Proteas Test team since the retirements of elegant stroke makers and proven run-getters such as Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers to name a few. It has been well documented that Test centuries have been an occasional sighting in the South African Test team in recent years. However, Conrad’s bucks are now starting to look the part, at least on paper and will be tested for the duration of the World Test Championship.

Conrad is confident that his latest finds in Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham are Test cricket material. The 56-year-old confirmed to Independent Media that De Zorzi will replace Dean Elgar as an opener while Bedingham and Stubbs will complete the top-order for the foreseeable future. Conrad went on to clarify his position on the wicket-keeping role between Kyle Verreynne and Ryan Rickelton and said that Verreynne will take the gloves in the West Indies series in August.

Th coach is also considering adding a genuine all-rounder to bat at number seven and has thrown Wiaan Mulder’s name in the conversation for a potential return to the side. “The plan was always for Tony (de Zorzi) to open the batting, so I will be surprised if he doesn’t open the batting when we kickoff against the West Indies,” said Conrad. “Our top-order and middle-order will be made up of the front two (Aiden Markram and De Zorzi) and then Temba Bavuma, Stubbs and Bedingham batting in there.