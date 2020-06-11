Fresh look for Post Merchants

DURBAN - The Grade 2 Post Merchants will be run at Hollywoodbets Scottsville for the first time on Saturday. Because the coronavirus stopped racing for two months during the lockdown, the programme for the South African Champions Season has undergone major changes. The Post Merchants, traditionally run on a Friday night at Hollywoodbets Greyville as a precursor to the Grade 1 Mercury Sprint, has been rescheduled.

Many trainers will use this opportunity to sharpen their charges for the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint to be run over the same course and distance on Saturday, July 4. For this reason the Post Merchants has always been an important race on the winter calendar.



Last year the race was won by the Weiho Marwing-trained filly La Bella Mia.

With horses only allowed to move once during the lockdown, all the visiting horses will remain at Summerveld until they are permitted to go home.



The Post Merchants meeting always attracted a big crowd, but on Saturday it will be run in front of empty grandstands.

However, all the races can be watched on DStv channel 239. All TABs and bookmaker shops remain closed and punters wishing to place a bet will need to open a betting account online.

Saturday’s race has attracted a top-class line-up, with Sean Tarry holding a strong hand with his pair of Warrior’s Rest and Eden Roc.



Warrior’s Rest was close-up behind the smart filly Lady Of Steel last time out.

He has good recent form over further, but should be well suited to the Scottsville track. Ultra Magnus is well suited to this course and distance, and although he takes on a lot stronger than what he has met before, he won well last time out beating nine-time winner Rebel’s Champ.



Chantyman is super quick and although he is best over 200m shorter, if things go his way he can pull this off. Eden Roc is the second of the Tarry runners and returns to the track where he won last season’s Grade 1 Gold Medallion.



The Post Merchants will start at 3.45pm