Golf club fitting: the essential step to better performance

Once you have become familiar with the golf basics and are confident with hitting shots, the next step is to get the club fitted to suit the swing you have and body dynamics. Having club fitting is one of the most important choices you will make in your golfing career. Many golfers ignore this factor and sometimes just approach buying a set of Clubs from online research or just advice from friends with the most trendy golf equipment out.

Yes we all want the latest in technology, but it needs to be the ideal golf set for you to make your golf all that easier to accomplish. What is club fitting? You will be booked in a slot time at the pro shop and an expert technician will see your readings when hit onto the simulator golf machines. He/she will give you many options of clubs and from the results of reading, lean towards what clubs may look the part for you. Grip size , weight of shafts and club head size and loft are the key factors we are looking for.

If you are a golfer with a club head speed that reads under 100 on the simulator, regular shafts may be the option. Using just the wrong shafts can be very crucial to shot shape. Someone using too heavy of a shaft will find most of their shots slice as they cannot turn the club over. Club fitting is not only aimed at advanced golfers but anyone at any level. The appointment is set up in a friendly studio and these experts will give you the best advice as to the equipment you need. The pro shop serves as an ideal place to get this part of your game done. Deon Ragavan can see to all your needs in the golfing front and is offering the first five customers a free fitting session when mentioning “On the fairways with Nisharlan Sewgolum” as the code for this amazing offer at the Durban Branch.