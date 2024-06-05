Indian golfer Aditi Ashok aims for consistency ahead of Paris Olympics

Aditi Ashok’s consistency over four rounds at the Tokyo Olympics nearly proved enough to clinch an unlikely podium spot, and the 26-year-old believes she needs to rediscover it if she hopes to go a step further and win a medal at this year’s Paris Games. Ashok came fourth and missed out on a medal in Tokyo by a stroke after being in contention right until the finish.

She has gone from strength to strength since then, and had a promising 2023, recording five top-10 finishes on the LPGA circuit to rise to a year-end ranking of 42. “I feel I’ve gotten better with all aspects of my game,” Ashok said in an interview with Sports Authority of India (SAI) media. “2023 especially was a great year performance-wise, and that’s because I managed to pick up some distance in the off-season last year.

“I would say winning a medal is pretty high up there in terms of career achievements.” Ashok’s form has been more mixed this year, but with several events left on the calendar before the August 7-10 women’s Olympic golf tournament begins at Le Golf National, she still has time to find her groove. “My results have been average. I have played good in streaks, but not for all four days. I do feel I’m playing well, so I’m looking forward to the summer events leading up to the Olympics,” Ashok said.

“I’m looking at each event with the same importance, and trying to do my best for all four days each week. “That should get me in a good frame of mind and routine before the Games, and hopefully that will be enough at Paris.” Ashok will also be keen to bury the disappointment of missing out on a gold medal at last year’s Asian Games, in which she lost a seven-shot lead in a final-day meltdown to finish second behind Thailand’s Arpichaya Yubol.